Commodity prices experience notable increase

(MENAFN) Commodity prices experienced a notable increase last week, fueled by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue its path of interest rate cuts. This anticipation aligns with a broader narrative of a potential soft landing for the U.S. as the Fed navigates its battle against inflation, coupled with recent monetary policy shifts from China.



The People's of China has taken significant steps to ease its monetary policy in an effort to invigorate the nation's economy. These measures have led to a rally in both precious and base metals, although the impact has been tempered by ongoing weaknesses in domestic demand and a struggling real estate sector. During a recent press conference, China’s central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng announced a reduction in the 7-day reverse repo rate from 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent, and a cut in the interest rate on 1-year medium-term loans to financial institutions from 2.30 percent to 2 percent. Additionally, the Chinese government is set to inject 1 trillion yuan (approximately USD142.6 billion) in long-term liquidity into major state-owned banks.



The stability observed in China’s housing industry, along with the expectation of a soft economic landing, has heightened optimism that the upward trends in base metal and precious metal prices will persist. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine, continue to bolster gold prices.



As a result, gold prices recently hit a peak of USD2,685.61 per Troy ounce, closing last week with a 1.4 percent increase. Silver also performed well, reaching its highest price since January 2013 at USD32.71 per ounce, reflecting a 1.5 percent rise. In contrast, palladium prices saw a decline of 5 percent, while platinum rose by 2.5 percent.



In the U.S., economic indicators such as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) revealed a contraction, falling 0.9 points in September to 47, marking its lowest level in 15 months and falling below market expectations. This combination of factors—expected Fed rate cuts, China's monetary policy changes, and economic data—has set the stage for a complex interplay in global commodity markets, suggesting a period of volatility and opportunity ahead.

