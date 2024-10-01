Stagwell Named Global Lead For Creative Campaigns And Social Content At Adobe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stagwell and Adobe to build a modern marketing partnership with expanded Global wins, while launching a three-year innovative joint go-to-market business partnership leveraging each company's unique offerings

Stagwell's agencies 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Locaria, Movers+Shakers, National Research Group and more to collaborate for Adobe at a global scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ) today appointed Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, as its global lead for creative campaigns and social content for its Digital Media (DMe) business. Leveraging the integrated strengths of five agencies across the network from upstream research and insights to global strategy and creative, Stagwell proudly takes on the global remit to deliver impactful solutions for Adobe and global creators.

Stagwell and Adobe to launch a three-year innovative joint go-to-market business partnership leveraging each company's unique offerings.

Stagwell and Adobe will also partner on a joint go-to-market initiative to accelerate the content supply chain for brands, the end-to-end process used to deliver content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. This partnership brings together solutions across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Stagwell Marketing Cloud, delivering products and services to create winning in-market offerings for Adobe and Stagwell clients.

"We are proud to join forces with Adobe, a brand synonymous with creativity and innovation, to build game-changing transformation tools for our clients and theirs," said Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn. "This partnership is another example of the value Stagwell is eager to create with clients via our integrated offering, and we are excited to bring our best-in-class creativity and technology to help Adobe inspire and empower their customers."

72andSunny will expand their seven-year partnership with Adobe by leading global creative and strategy within this new model. Movers+Shakers will lead global social efforts, with a focus on mining cultural conversations in real-time and producing socially-native content with speed and agility. Code and Theory will be responsible for the launch of Adobe GenStudio, among additional high-profile assignments.

