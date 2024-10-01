REAL Files Lawsuit Against State Of Maryland Seeking To Protect Access To Clean Energy Options For Consumers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recent

legislation

forces

customers

enrolled in

clean

energy

plans to return to fossil-fuel utility service

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the

Retail

Energy

Advancement

League

(REAL)

filed a lawsuit challenging the recently enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB1), which restrains retail companies from truthfully marketing their clean energy products to residential customers in Maryland, in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. and Maryland state law.

For

decades, Maryland

residents

have

enjoyed

the

right

to

access

a

variety

of

offers in the competitive energy market, shop for the supply portion of their electric bill, and choose

a

plan

from

a

retail

energy supplier

instead

of

the

default utility

supply service. Many

Marylanders

choose

to

exercise

this

freedom

by

selecting

green

power alternatives offered by retail energy companies.

SB1, sponsored by Senator Augustine (D-Prince George's County) and Delegate Crosby (D-St. Mary's County), was signed into law in May despite more than 3,000

Maryland residents advocating against the legislation. Disguised as a consumer

protection bill, the actual impact of SB1 is to prohibit retail energy companies from truthfully representing that certain voluntary renewable energy credits ("RECs") they offer consumers are "green."

That severely restricts the ability of retail energy suppliers to compete against the utility and continue offering existing popular products and plans.

In Maryland, more than 300,000 residential customers exercised their right to choose a supplier and many of those customers chose a 100% renewable energy product instead of default service. Under SB1, many, if not all, of those customers could have their current contracts canceled on January 1, 2025.

"This

is

a

great

program, so

for

the

people

who

are

not

diligent

or

maybe

who

are

not as

informed,

it

would

be

great

if

the

government,

instead

of

concentrating

on

trying to regulate what the companies are doing, would advocate for the program and educate

more

consumers

on

their

options," said

John

Walther,

a

Baltimore

City resident.

"If this law is allowed to take effect, it will drive renewable energy providers out of the Maryland market,

leaving hundreds

of

thousands

of

consumers

without access

to clean

energy and

forcing

them

back

into

outdated,

fossil fuel-dominated

supply," said

Chris

Ercoli,

President

and

CEO

of

REAL.

"Our

organization

remains

committed

to protecting

consumer choice

and

defending Maryland's

clean

energy

market.

We must preserve the principles of competition and innovation in Maryland's energy

sector and urge lawmakers to revisit this harmful legislation," said Ercoli.

Maryland's current Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requires both utilities and suppliers to source 36% of the electricity sold in the state with premium RECs from specific

types

of

energy

resources and

geographic

areas.

Prior to SB1, retail energy suppliers could market plans as "100% renewable" by obtaining an additional 64% of voluntary RECs, typically from sources within the U.S. After SB1, retail energy suppliers are prohibited from calling these offerings "100% renewable."

To use those words, SB1 requires retail energy suppliers to obtain at least 51% of their RECs from the Maryland RPS-compliant premium RECs and only 49% from other sources-even though it is indisputable that the offering is in fact "100% renewable" even if the RECs do not meet the criteria created by the Maryland RPS.

Expanding, instead of restricting, access to the voluntary REC market is critical to achieving

GHG

emission

reduction

targets. According

to

the

Environmental

Protection Agency , "Consumers can play a significant role in transforming the power sector by creating demand for renewable electricity. This not only increases the proportion of total electricity being generated from clean, renewable resources but also helps to scale the market for these technologies and products, helping to bring per-unit costs down for future renewable projects."

The legislation also directs the Maryland Public Service Commission to set an annual price cap for all RECs marketed as green energy by retail energy suppliers.

REAL's lawsuit explains that the marketing restrictions on renewable energy plans in SB1 are unconstitutional, as REAL's members use the terms prohibited by statute consistently with the guidance set forth by the EPA and Federal Trade Commission to highlight to consumers the environmental benefits provided by voluntary RECs. SB1 prohibits retail energy suppliers from using words such as "renewable," "green," and "clean" to market and communicate truthful information to customers about how

plans

with voluntary

RECs

can help reduce

carbon emissions

and combat

climate change, among other benefits.

"For more than a decade, Maryland residents have supported clean energy through

100% renewable energy plans for their homes," says Christy Nagle, Head of Retail at CleanChoice

Energy. "It's

one

of

the

easiest ways

people

can

make

the

biggest impact on the environment. CleanChoice Energy customers have replenished more

than 10 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy onto the electric grid, and we are proud to enable their energy choice."

"Our

customers

know

the

impact that

choosing

renewable sources

of

energy can have

on

the

environment,"

said

Mike

Rombach, vice

president

of

Green

Mountain Energy.

"By

eliminating

our

ability

to

market

our

products

to

Maryland

residents seeking

to

contribute to

a

cleaner,

greener

energy

future

for

America,

we

are

not

only limiting

consumer choice

but

also

hindering

progress toward

environmental sustainability

and

continued

investment

in

renewable

energy

sources."

The prohibited and compelled speech provisions contained in SB1 violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 40 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights. These and other restrictions imposed by SB1 will cause irreparable harm by stifling

suppliers'

ability to

market

their products,

thus

leading to

a

loss

of

business and consumer choice in Maryland's energy market.

REAL

filed

the

motion

for

a

preliminary

injunction

in

the

United

States District

Court

for the District of Maryland, asking the court to provide relief before the new law's speech restrictions become effective on January 1, 2025.

About

REAL

The

Retail Energy

Advancement

League (REAL)

is

a

national

advocacy organization dedicated

to

expanding and

modernizing

American retail

energy

markets. Founded by

a

coalition of

forward-thinking

companies,

REAL

believes

in

giving

consumers control

over

their

energy decisions

and

is

committed

to

driving

the

transition

to

a clean

energy

future.

By

working

closely

with

regulators

and

policymakers,

REAL promotes

smart

regulations

and

consumer

protections

that

foster

a

healthy

market environment,

ultimately

benefiting

both

consumers and

the

clean

energy

economy.

Learn

more

about REAL

