REAL Files Lawsuit Against State Of Maryland Seeking To Protect Access To Clean Energy Options For Consumers

Recent
legislation
forces
customers
enrolled in
clean
energy
plans to return to fossil-fuel utility service
BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the
Retail
Energy
Advancement
League
(REAL)
filed a lawsuit challenging the recently enacted Senate Bill 1 (SB1), which restrains retail energy companies from truthfully marketing their clean energy products to residential customers in Maryland, in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. constitution and Maryland state law.
For
decades, Maryland
residents
have
enjoyed
the
right
to
access
a
variety
of
offers in the competitive energy market, shop for the supply portion of their electric bill, and choose
a
plan
from
a
retail
energy supplier
instead
of
the
default utility
supply service. Many
Marylanders
choose
to
exercise
this
freedom
by
selecting
green
power alternatives offered by retail energy companies.
SB1, sponsored by Senator Augustine (D-Prince George's County) and Delegate Crosby (D-St. Mary's County), was signed into law in May despite more than 3,000
Maryland residents advocating against the legislation. Disguised as a consumer
protection bill, the actual impact of SB1 is to prohibit retail energy companies from truthfully representing that certain voluntary renewable energy credits ("RECs") they offer consumers are "green."
That severely restricts the ability of retail energy suppliers to compete against the utility and continue offering existing popular products and plans.
In Maryland, more than 300,000 residential customers exercised their right to choose a supplier and many of those customers chose a 100% renewable energy product instead of default service. Under SB1, many, if not all, of those customers could have their current contracts canceled on January 1, 2025.
"This
is
a
great
program, so
for
the
people
who
are
not
diligent
or
maybe
who
are
not as
informed,
it
would
be
great
if
the
government,
instead
of
concentrating
on
trying to regulate what the companies are doing, would advocate for the program and educate
more
consumers
on
their
options," said
John
Walther,
a
Baltimore
City resident.
"If this law is allowed to take effect, it will drive renewable energy providers out of the Maryland market,
leaving hundreds
of
thousands
of
consumers
without access
to clean
energy and
forcing
them
back
into
outdated,
fossil fuel-dominated
supply," said
Chris
Ercoli,
President
and
CEO
of
REAL.
"Our
organization
remains
committed
to protecting
consumer choice
and
defending Maryland's
clean
energy
market.
We must preserve the principles of competition and innovation in Maryland's energy
sector and urge lawmakers to revisit this harmful legislation," said Ercoli.
Maryland's current Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requires both utilities and suppliers to source 36% of the electricity sold in the state with premium RECs from specific
types
of
energy
resources and
geographic
areas.
Prior to SB1, retail energy suppliers could market plans as "100% renewable" by obtaining an additional 64% of voluntary RECs, typically from sources within the U.S. After SB1, retail energy suppliers are prohibited from calling these offerings "100% renewable."
To use those words, SB1 requires retail energy suppliers to obtain at least 51% of their RECs from the Maryland RPS-compliant premium RECs and only 49% from other sources-even though it is indisputable that the offering is in fact "100% renewable" even if the RECs do not meet the criteria created by the Maryland RPS.
Expanding, instead of restricting, access to the voluntary REC market is critical to achieving
GHG
emission
reduction
targets. According
to
the
Environmental
Protection Agency , "Consumers can play a significant role in transforming the power sector by creating demand for renewable electricity. This not only increases the proportion of total electricity being generated from clean, renewable resources but also helps to scale the market for these technologies and products, helping to bring per-unit costs down for future renewable projects."
The legislation also directs the Maryland Public Service Commission to set an annual price cap for all RECs marketed as green energy by retail energy suppliers.
REAL's lawsuit explains that the marketing restrictions on renewable energy plans in SB1 are unconstitutional, as REAL's members use the terms prohibited by statute consistently with the guidance set forth by the EPA and Federal Trade Commission to highlight to consumers the environmental benefits provided by voluntary RECs. SB1 prohibits retail energy suppliers from using words such as "renewable," "green," and "clean" to market and communicate truthful information to customers about how
plans
with voluntary
RECs
can help reduce
carbon emissions
and combat
climate change, among other benefits.
"For more than a decade, Maryland residents have supported clean energy through
100% renewable energy plans for their homes," says Christy Nagle, Head of Retail at CleanChoice
Energy. "It's
one
of
the
easiest ways
people
can
make
the
biggest impact on the environment. CleanChoice Energy customers have replenished more
than 10 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy onto the electric grid, and we are proud to enable their energy choice."
"Our
customers
know
the
impact that
choosing
renewable sources
of
energy can have
on
the
environment,"
said
Mike
Rombach, vice
president
of
Green
Mountain Energy.
"By
eliminating
our
ability
to
market
our
products
to
Maryland
residents seeking
to
contribute to
a
cleaner,
greener
energy
future
for
America,
we
are
not
only limiting
consumer choice
but
also
hindering
progress toward
environmental sustainability
and
continued
investment
in
renewable
energy
sources."
The prohibited and compelled speech provisions contained in SB1 violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article 40 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights. These and other restrictions imposed by SB1 will cause irreparable harm by stifling
suppliers'
ability to
market
their products,
thus
leading to
a
loss
of
business and consumer choice in Maryland's energy market.
REAL
filed
the
motion
for
a
preliminary
injunction
in
the
United
States District
Court
for the District of Maryland, asking the court to provide relief before the new law's speech restrictions become effective on January 1, 2025.
About
REAL
The
Retail Energy
Advancement
League (REAL)
is
a
national
advocacy organization dedicated
to
expanding and
modernizing
American retail
energy
markets. Founded by
a
coalition of
forward-thinking
companies,
REAL
believes
in
giving
consumers control
over
their
energy decisions
and
is
committed
to
driving
the
transition
to
a clean
energy
future.
By
working
closely
with
regulators
and
policymakers,
REAL promotes
smart
regulations
and
consumer
protections
that
foster
a
healthy
market environment,
ultimately
benefiting
both
consumers and
the
clean
energy
economy.
Learn
more
about REAL
at
