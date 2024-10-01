Amsted Automotive Will Demonstrate Electric And Hybrid Vehicle Efficiencies Through Advanced Metallurgy At The Battery Show



Award-winning powder metal and advanced metal-shaping is the foundation for range-extending gains in vehicle efficiency

Amsted Provides industry-leading process and design capabilities to meet customer demands in quickly evolving automotive Improved sustainability from processes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.

, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 30,000 or more individual components in modern cars, trucks and SUVs. Every one of these parts represents an opportunity to improve the overall efficiency of the vehicle. Amsted Automotive will demonstrate award-winning powder metal and market-leading metal-stamping and cold-forming technology at The Battery Show , offering efficiency gains that will result in increased performance in electric and hybrid vehicles.

The complex geometric and tight tolerance components manufactured by Amsted Automotive includes electric motor housings, actuators, electric and hybrid vehicle battery trays, gears, brake pistons and various suspension and chassis components.

One demonstration will feature the use of Soft Magnetic Composites (SMC) in an electric motor.

Amsted's process capabilities and product knowledge enables the production of complex designs that reduce material waste and improve overall performance.

Amsted's design and engineering for cold forming allows for production of components with aligned grain flow. This significantly increases the strength of the component without increasing its size and weight. This results in further material savings, improved performance and lighter weight components.

In addition to core metallurgy and forming capabilities, Amsted Automotive will also display its efficiency solutions including disconnect technology to optimize function, efficiency, range and cost in EV and HEV drivetrains.

Visitors can see all these technologies in the Amsted Automotive booth (#1028) at The Battery Show, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

About Amsted Automotive

In 2021, Amsted Automotive brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.