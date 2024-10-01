Canada Plastics Pact Welcomes Four New Partners To Advance A Circular Economy For Plastics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome Conestoga College, Copol International Ltd, Pet Food Association of Canada, and Realizse to its expanding of partners in Q3 of 2024.



Conestoga College

Conestoga Food Research & Innovation Lab leads applied research aimed at supporting the packaging industry, particularly in the areas of flexible and rigid plastic packaging, to help drive the industry's shift toward more sustainable alternatives. Conestoga's SMART Centre, home to the Advanced Recycling Technologies Lab, facilitates pilot-scale testing of recycling and material recovery, along with advanced vision and robotics technologies.

Copol International Ltd.

Copol International, a custom manufacturer of cast polypropylene films, has been operating for over 30 years in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Copol focuses on reducing plastic waste through various initiatives. The company is currently advancing production of mono-material films and compostable biopolymers to support a circular economy for plastics.

Pet Food Association of Canada

The Pet Food Association of Canada represents Canada's pet food industry and supports innovation in reducing plastic use and improving plastic packaging recyclability.

Realizse

With a focus on tracking and tracing products throughout their entire lifecycle, Realizse is revolutionizing supply chain sustainability through advanced blockchain technology and Digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (DMRV) solutions. Realizse is leading the effort in validating plastics circularity through industry collaborations such as reciChain Alberta, where Realizse is developing traceability solutions utilizing decentralized technology.

“We know we can't solve the plastic crisis by working alone,” said Cher Mereweather, Managing Director at the CPP.“We are excited to welcome these new stakeholders to the Pact, each contributing unique perspectives to the plastics value chain.”

No single organization or sector can rise to these challenges alone. The CPP unites diverse leaders and experts in the national plastics value chain to collaborate and rethink the way we design, use, and reuse plastic packaging to realize a circular economy for plastics in Canada. Together, CPP Partners develop, pilot, and scale innovative and bold solutions to overcome systemic barriers.

Read quotes from CPP Partners .

About the Canada Plastics Pact

The Canada Plastics Pact is leading Canada's response to the escalating plastic crisis. We exist to eliminate plastic waste by accelerating and scaling the solutions that will keep the right plastics in the economy and all plastics out of people, animals, and nature.

Through fostering innovation and collaboration, our 105+ Partners from across the plastics value chain are taking meaningful steps to eliminate unnecessary and problematic plastics, redesign packaging, and increase their use of recycled plastic.

CPP is a solution space of Generate Canada in partnership with the Smart Prosperity Institute , whose shared vision is a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature's limits.

Canada Plastics Pact is an active participant in the Plastics Pact Network, convened by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and WRAP .