Brink’S Announces Nader Antar As Leader Of Brink’S Global Services 

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS), today announced the appointment of Nader Antar as EVP and President, Brink's Global Services (BGS), effective October 1, 2024. Antar will join the executive leadership team and report to Mark Eubanks, president and chief executive officer.



Antar is a global business leader with more than 20 years of proven experience in leading and transforming large-scale and complex P&Ls across Europe, Middle East, and Africa​. He has experience in transformation and change management across a broad spectrum of industries and companies including SITA, Honeywell, United Technologies, and OTIS elevators.​ Most recently, Nader served as President, Saur International, headquartered in France​.

Antar succeeds Dominik Bossart, who stepped down from his position as EVP and President, Latin America and Brink's Global Services (“BGS”) as of September 30, 2024 and will remain in the organization as a senior consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

Bossart has served Brink's for twenty-five years. He has made numerous contributions to the organization across the Asia Pacific region, the Global BGS business as well as in Latin America.

Mark Eubanks said of Nader's appointment,“Nader is the ideal leader to take the helm of our BGS business. His vast experience in driving large P&Ls in markets around the world will be an asset to our BGS business. He is an innovator at his core, keeps people at the heart of every decision, and I look forward to seeing his inspirational leadership in action.”

Eubanks continued:“Dominik's contributions to Brink's have made a lasting impact that will help Brink's benefit for years to come. I'm grateful for his contributions to our business and our people over his long career with Brink's.”

