Amarin Announces Two Upcoming Investor Events

-- Amarin to Hold Virtual Analyst & Investor Day Thursday, November 14 --

DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced two important near-term corporate events:

[I] Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results – October 30 – The Company will report financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, immediately following the close of trading followed by a call with Amarin's senior management team at 5:00 pm ET.

[II] Virtual Analyst & Investor Day 2024 – November 14 – The Company will host a virtual analyst and investor day on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 8:00 AM EST to 10:00 AM EST. The event will be hosted by members of the Amarin senior management team and will focus on updating the investment community on the current state of the VASCEPA/VAZKEPA franchise, with particular attention given to discussions on the dynamics of key geographies that represent the future value of the franchise, including Europe. In addition, a dedicated question and answer session will be held during which the Amarin senior management team will entertain questions submitted in advance to ... .

As a virtual event, the program will be webcast and archived for future reference and will be open to all participants; participation will require a simple registration step before joining, which will be available through the Company website prior to this event. Throughout the event, there will be no live interaction with audience participants.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

