SLR Investment Corp. Schedules The Release Of Its Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Corp. (the"Company") (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will host an call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 445-7795 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (203) 518-9856. Participants should reference SLR Investment Corp. and Conference ID: SLRC3Q24. A telephone replay will be available until November 21, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing (800) 839-5490. International callers should dial (402) 220-2550.

This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties from the Event Calendar within the“Investors” tab of SLR Investment Corp.'s website, Please register online prior to the start of the call. For those who are not able to listen to the broadcast live, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SLR INVESTMENT CORP.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Contact:

SLR Investment Corp.

Richard Pivirotto

646-308-8770