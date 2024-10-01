Xeriant Selects Leading Compounding Facility For Lab-Scale Testing Of Latest Composite Formulation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, is proud to announce its relationship with a leading U.S.-based compounding facility specializing in lab-scale production and testing of innovative thermoplastic formulations. The highly regarded facility has a 25-year history of consulting expertise in prototyping and testing polymer composites for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace and construction.



The revised NEXBOARDTM composition is aimed at passing the rigorous NFPA 286 fire test, which evaluates the flammability characteristics of interior wall and ceiling finish materials. To improve NEXBOARD's fire resistance properties, several modifications were made to the intumescent system, the components which react to form an insulating char barrier when exposed to heat or fire. The vendor is producing lab scale samples of NEXBOARD to conduct a comprehensive battery of tests scheduled over 40 hours, including the UL-94 vertical burn test, a standard fire resistance test for plastics, and various other tests measuring properties such as thermal expansion, tensile strength, impact resistance and stiffness.

"This collaboration leverages decades of experience processing and testing plastic composite formulations. Their vast knowledge base, combined with the ability to produce and test small samples, allows us to compress the product development life cycle, lowering costs and shortening the timeline to full-scale production," commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

The consulting engagement is expected to yield critical data that will enhance the design, processing and manufacturing of Xeriant's green building materials. These advancements will reinforce Xeriant's position as a leader in high-performance building products made from recycled materials, targeting applications requiring exceptional fire resistance and durability.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

NEXBOARD is at the forefront of the rapidly growing green construction materials market, projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights. The robust development of next-generation building products is driven by the need for eco-friendly alternatives that address unsustainable environmental trends, as well as the pursuit of greater durability and longevity compared with current conventional products. The construction industry uses about 60 percent of all natural resources, either directly or indirectly (The Constructor), while contributing about 33 percent of waste (International Solid Waste Association) and 40 percent of CO2 emissions (World Economic Forum).

