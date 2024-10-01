Rachelle Rutherford's Inclusive Rallying Cry For Innovating Disability Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Chasing The Impossible: A Model for Inclusive and Innovative Care" by Rachelle Rutherford is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. Rutherford's blueprint for change is available today on .In "Chasing The Impossible", Rachelle Rutherford tells the remarkable story of Kids on the Move (KOTM), a multi-million dollar nonprofit changing the landscape of care for children with developmental delays and disabilities. Through poignant narratives and the wisdom of experience, she reveals the tireless work of her organization and the extraordinary resilience of families, staff, and volunteers who refuse to accept“that's impossible” as an answer.Rutherford's book highlights the struggles families face when raising children with disabilities and how KOTM provides essential services, resources, and community support that empower these families to thrive. Her latest work combines business leadership, inclusive innovation, and a deep commitment to purpose-driven care to showcase the transformative power of teamwork and dedication.“I hope that within this book, we can paint a picture of the phenomenal families, wonderful staff, and critical services we offer families,” Rutherford said.“But more so, my desire is for you to catch the fire that burns within every parent, staff, and volunteer who has been a part of KOTM-a fire that believes in the potential of every child and in the power of people who use their gift to benefit others.”"Chasing The Impossible" is an urgent call for collective action and a framework for innovative disability care that uplifts families and redefines what is possible.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRachelle Rutherford is the Chief Executive Officer of Kids on the Move (KOTM), a multimillion-dollar non-profit serving children with delays and disabilities. Rutherford defends the innocence of children and holds a dual-title as Mrs. World America and Mrs. World America Fitness and recently won the title of Mrs. World International Fitness. With a lifelong love for education, she has earned dual undergraduate degrees in business management and finance and a master's degree in business administration.As a speaker, entrepreneur, consultant, and mentor with over twenty years of executive leadership experience, Rutherford loves a good challenge and is gifted in applying her expertise in using data analytics to create results.Rutherford lives in Lindon, Utah, with her husband, Scott, and their six children, Grant, Evan, Grace, Eva, Aubriana, and Gabriel.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Elisabeth Lynch, ...

