RTA Completes 8 Key Traffic Improvements To Boost Road Efficiency Around 37 Schools

The step reduces school times by 15% to 20%

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 1st October 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed eight traffic improvements in educational zones across the emirate in 2024, benefiting 37 schools. This initiative is part of RTA's broader strategy to enhance road efficiency, particularly in school areas, aligning with the city's ongoing urban development. The improvements are designed to serve road users such as teaching staff, bus drivers, and students' families, ensuring the safety of all road users in Dubai.

The completed works targeted several key areas, including Kings' School Dubai on Umm Suqeim Street, The International School of Choueifat and Dubai College on Hessa Street, Al Safa Schools Complex, School of Research Science in Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais Schools Complex, Al Mizhar Schools Complex, Nad Al Sheba Schools Complex, and Al Tawar Schools Complex 2.

Key improvements made involved widening streets leading to the schools, creating additional parking spaces for staff and parents, improving school entrances and exits, and implementing traffic diversions in surrounding areas. Other upgrades included paving parking spaces in front of schools and designating specific areas to facilitate the safe pick-up and drop-off of students.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA said:“These traffic improvements have not only enhanced the road network but also upheld the quality and efficiency of Dubai's infrastructure. They reflect RTA's commitment to fulfilling leadership directives and meeting the needs of Dubai's expanding population and urban development. Through continuous infrastructure advancements, RTA supports the emirate's sustainable growth and works to enhance the happiness and well-being of residents, positioning Dubai as the best city to live in.”

Al Banna added, 'RTA worked closely with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, real estate developers, and relevant school authorities to study traffic impacts, identify solutions, and promptly implement improvements. These measures are continuously monitored through periodic assessments to ensure their long-term effectiveness, playing a critical role in maintaining smooth traffic flow, enhancing road capacity, and ensuring the safety of all road users.”

'The improvements have led to a 15% to 20% reduction in school arrival times, highlighting RTA's commitment to improving traffic flow, increasing road capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency to meet the emirate's rapid urban growth.'

“RTA will continue implementing traffic solutions in school zones as part of its integrated and regularly updated strategic plan. In early 2025, these efforts will expand to include over 13 schools in key areas such as Al Garhoud, Al Barsha 1, Al Warqa, and Al Barsha South. Additionally, an operational plan will be developed to manage traffic flow in these areas, reducing congestion and further improving travel times for school goers,” concluded Al Banna.







