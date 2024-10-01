Azerbaijani Servicemen Attend Demonstration Classes On Engineering Training
Date
10/1/2024 8:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Under the 2024 training plan, practical demonstration classes on
engineering training were conducted for commanders and their
deputies, Azernews reports.
During the classes, servicemen received comprehensive
information on fortifications, engineering barriers, modern
engineering equipment and weaponry.
The classes also included demonstrations of techniques for clearing
areas of mines and unexploded ordnance using Mechanical
Mine-Clearing Equipment (MEMATT).
Additionally, participants observed the processes of creating
passages through unexploded engineering obstacles and crossing
barriers by laying pontoon bridges. The focus of the classes is to
improve the capabilities of military personnel in installing and
overcoming engineering obstacles, as well as to expand their
knowledge of engineering training.
