Azerbaijani Servicemen Attend Demonstration Classes On Engineering Training

Under the 2024 training plan, practical demonstration classes on engineering training were conducted for commanders and their deputies, Azernews reports.

During the classes, servicemen received comprehensive information on fortifications, engineering barriers, modern engineering equipment and weaponry.

The classes also included demonstrations of techniques for clearing areas of mines and unexploded ordnance using Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment (MEMATT).

Additionally, participants observed the processes of creating passages through unexploded engineering obstacles and crossing barriers by laying pontoon bridges. The focus of the classes is to improve the capabilities of military personnel in installing and overcoming engineering obstacles, as well as to expand their knowledge of engineering training.