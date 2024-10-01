One Person Killed, Seven Injured In Zaporizhzhia Airstrike
10/1/2024 8:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs, leaving one person killed and seven others injured.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
"Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. Currently: six wounded and one killed," Fedorov wrote.
Later, the State Emergency Service (SES) updated the casualty toll to seven injured.
"As of 01:00, one person has died, and seven have been injured. The number of victims is being updated," rescue workers noted.
According to the SES, the enemy targeted a 15-story building, partially destroying the upper floors and damaging the facade. Additionally, 25 cars were damaged.
"Rescue workers freed two people trapped in an elevator, who later declined hospitalization after medical assessment. Moreover, significant damage was sustained by private homes and outbuildings in one of the city's districts. Several fires broke out. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Specialists are working at the scene," the rescue service informed.
As previously reported, on Tuesday, October 1, Russian forces attacked residential areas and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, initially injuring two people.
