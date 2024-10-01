Virtual Assistant India Featured In Selectedfirms' 2024 Best PPC Agencies List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virtual Assistant India, a renowned provider of virtual assistant services, proudly announces their inclusion in the list of Top PPC Companies of 2024 by SelectedFirms, a premier B2B research and review platform.



To curate this list, SelectedFirms evaluated several global companies, focusing on factors such as expertise, service delivery, customer satisfaction, and performance. Virtual Assistant India earned this recognition for their consistent success in delivering high-impact PPC management services through their well-trained VAs, driving measurable growth and ROI for its clients.



“This recognition underscores our VAs' expertise and commitment to offering tailored PPC strategies that enhance the client's brand visibility and drive exceptional results,” said Rohit Bhateja, Consultant at Virtual Assistant India.



“Our focus remains on delivering data-driven solutions for all business processes that meet the unique needs of every client. With a comprehensive service portfolio, we help businesses fulfill their digital needs,” he further added.



About Virtual Assistant India



Established in 1999, Virtual Assistant India provides well-trained, proficient virtual assistants for tasks such as data entry, content writing, virtual assistant for ecommerce, social media handling, image editing, and SEO. Serving over 4,000 global clients across the UK, US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, and more, the company delivers high-quality services aligned with clients' timelines, budgets, and objectives.



Alongside a smooth VA hiring process, Virtual Assistant India offers a free trial to assess skills, ISO-certified data security, and benefits like quick project scalability, VA performance monitoring, and compatibility checks. Their exceptional support helps fulfill their clients' specific business needs.



