UNIFIL: IDF Violates Resolution 1701 By Crossing Lebanese Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) affirmed on Tuesday that any crossing into Lebanon is a violation of Lebanese and territorial integrity, and a violation of 1701.

In a statement, UNIFIL said that the IDF notified them on Monday of their intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon, urging all actors to step back from such escalatory acts, which will only lead to more violence and more bloodshed.

Despite this dangerous development, peacekeepers remain in position, it noted, adding that they are regularly adjusting posture and activities, and have contingency plans ready to activate if absolutely necessary.

Peacekeepers' safety and security is paramount, and all actors are reminded of their obligation to respect it, remarked UNIFIL.

It stressed that civilians must be protected, civilian infrastructure must not be targeted and international law must be respected, urging the parties to recommit to Security Council resolutions and 1701 (2006) as the only viable solution to bring stability back to the region. (end)

