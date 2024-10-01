RCREEE Board Of Trustees: Renewable Energy Is Region's Concern

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Representing Kuwait, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Regional Center for and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) Ahmad Al-Dossari said issues of energy security and production from renewable and clean sources are a concern due to their great importance to sustainable development.

Al-Dossari added in the opening speech of Cairo's Sustainable Week on Tuesday that the region is witnessing challenges in terms of energy transition, as well as providing and financing in the sustainable energy sector.

He stressed that the session focuses on finding innovative solutions and enhancing cooperation regarding sustainable energy in "all parts of our region."

He called on the private sector to participate in the transformation strategies in the energy and climate fields, expressing hope that the sessions will contribute to achieving this goal.

Cairo Sustainable Energy Week is held in cooperation between RCREEE, the Arab League and Union for the Mediterranean, in partnership with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

RCREEE is an intergovernmental organization with diplomatic status that aims to enable and increase the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency practices across pan-Arab countries. (end)

