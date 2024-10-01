Deputy Amir Holds Luncheon Banquet For Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani held a luncheon banquet at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday in honour of of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation.

The banquet was attended by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and senior officials.