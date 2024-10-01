Deputy Amir Holds Luncheon Banquet For Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi
Date
10/1/2024 8:02:20 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani held a luncheon banquet at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday in honour of crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation.
The banquet was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and senior officials.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108734194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.