(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that CloudMellow ranks No. 2179 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

CloudMellow's inclusion in the list comes on the heels of rapid growth that accelerated substantially in the past two years, broadening the company's capabilities to include a wide array of enterprise-level digital marketing services, including branding, website design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting and managed services.

"Our success is a direct reflection of the unparalleled talent within our team and our forward-thinking leadership. This honor reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering value." – Michael White, CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About CloudMellow

CloudMellow is an enterprise solutions provider offering branding, website design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting and maintenance, and managed services to companies of all sizes across an array of industries and verticals. The company, a minority and woman-owned company, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois, and India. To learn more visit

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

To qualify for consideration on the Inc. 5000, companies must meet eligibility criteria for operations and revenue. The minimum revenue required for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

