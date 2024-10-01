Heartland Dental Supported Practices Give Back To Their Communities Through Annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More than

$2.3 million in Free Care provided to 5,694 Patients across 299 Supported Offices with Help from Trusted Partners, Henry Schein Cares, Leixir Dental Group, Envista, and Colgate



EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental proudly announced today the resounding success of its fourth annual

Companywide Free Dentistry Day, which took place on

September 7, 2024. Free Dentistry Day represents Heartland Dental's passion for giving back and Heartland supported doctors' unwavering commitment to providing essential dental care to individuals who may otherwise lack access to vital dental services.

This year, Heartland Dental's network of supported doctors united to give back to their communities, offering easily accessible, high-quality dental care, free of charge. Across

the United States, a total of 299 Heartland Dental supported offices participated in this charitable event, collectively delivering basic dental services such as professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions to an impressive 5, 697 patients.

Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO , expressed pride in the dedicated efforts of the supported doctors and team members, stating, "Heartland Dental is incredibly proud of our supported doctors and team members for their unwavering dedication to giving back to their communities. Companywide Free Dentistry Day is a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional patient care and making a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."

Heartland Dental's Companywide Free Dentistry Day success was greatly facilitated by generous dental supply donations from industry leaders, Henry Schein Cares, Leixir Dental Group, Envista, and Colgate. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of these companies to empower supported doctors in addressing the dental hygiene needs of underserved communities.

Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of

Henry Schein , reflected on Heartland Dental's initiative, stating, "Henry Schein is committed to working with our partners to expand access to quality oral healthcare for all. We're pleased to support Heartland Dental's Companywide Free Dentistry Day, as this work aligns with our longstanding mission to support our communities through promoting better health and enabling care."

Heartland Dental's commitment to community well-being extends back to 2010 when the Company initiated the Free Dentistry Day program in collaboration with supported offices and supply partners nationwide. Since then, Heartland Dental supported offices have provided over

$16 million

in free dental care to over 45,000 patients, making a substantial positive impact on countless lives.

For more information about Heartland Dental's Free Dentistry Days and their ongoing commitment to community health, please visit

.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of

Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,750 locations across 39 states and the

District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit

heartland .

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED