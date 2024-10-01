Govinda Bullet Incident: The Lock Of Actor’S Gun Was Partially Broken

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) New details have emerged with regards to the bullet injury of Govinda. The actor, who was cleaning his closet when the incident happened, suffered an injury because a small part of the lock of his gun was broken.

As per sources, the was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun's broken lock.

At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu. The actor's wife, Sunita was in Kolkata at the time of the incident.

The doctors at the hospital have successfully removed the bullet from his leg, and have stated that the actor will be kept in observation for sometime before he is given a discharge.

Earlier, during the day, actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of actor Krushna Abhishek reached the Criti Care hospital to meet her father-in-law Govinda. She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family. It is to be noted that Krushna and his uncle Govinda have not been on talking terms for the past few years. Kashmera's presence in such times highlights the importance of a family in a person's life.

Krushna Abhishek also took to his Instagram and shared a health update about Govinda, who is his maternal uncle. He wrote,“Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in”.