Callan Hires Francis Griffin To Lead Callan's Private Credit Research Efforts

Callan , a leading institutional consulting firm, announced that Francis Griffin, MBA, joined the firm today as senior private credit research consultant in the firm's Alternatives Consulting group. Based in the Summit, NJ office, Mr. Griffin oversees private credit research for all clients and leads efforts to identify private credit investment opportunities. He reports to Pete Keliuotis , executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting at Callan.

"Francis brings to our group tremendous experience in all aspects of private credit, as an investor, allocator, and advisor," said Mr. Keliuotis. "We are thrilled to have him as a senior leader within Callan's growing alternatives consulting team and strongly believe he will help deliver strategic advice to our clients in this increasingly complex asset class."

Mr. Griffin brings over 25 years of experience in private markets, working in investment research, business development, and portfolio management roles at banks, consultants, and asset management firms. Most recently, Mr. Griffin was an operating partner of credit strategies at Investcorp Strategic Capital Group. Highlights of his experience also include senior roles at Langschiff Capital Partners, Angelo Gordon, and Verus Investments.

Mr. Griffin has an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota and a BA in history from the College of the Holy Cross.

"It's an incredible opportunity to work alongside Callan's consultants in delivering industry-leading alternative asset advisory services in an era where private credit and private markets are becoming a larger portion of client portfolios," said Mr. Griffin.

In recent years, Callan has significantly increased its alternatives research resources. Separate from Callan's Real Assets team, the Alternatives Consulting group focuses on private equity and debt, hedge funds, and other private investment vehicles-and now has 16 consultant and research specialists with an average 17 years of industry experience.

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan .

