Mangorx Addresses $49.3 Billion Global GLP-1 Market With Launch Of Oral Semaglutide For Advanced Weight Loss Treatment

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, (NASDAQ: MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the“Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling men's and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, proudly announces that its highly anticipated oral Semaglutide weight loss marketed and branded under the name 'Slim, ' is now available for purchase on the Company's website at . The launch of this product marks a key milestone in MangoRx's expansion into the rapidly growing weight loss and weight management category.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine , Semaglutide, a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, has become widely recognized for its effectiveness in aiding weight loss by regulating appetite and promoting a feeling of fullness. MangoRx's formulation, available as an oral dissolvable tablet (ODT) and compounded with Vitamin B6, offers patients a convenient option for managing their weight.

The Company anticipates leveraging the increasing demand for GLP-1 peptides (as discussed below), including Semaglutide, to increase revenues in the coming quarters. With what we believe is a significant market opportunity driven by rising awareness of GLP-1 treatments' efficacy in weight management, we believe MangoRx is well-positioned to capitalize on this demand and expand its presence in the direct-to-consumer telemedicine space.

Jacob Cohen, CEO and Founder of MangoRx, commented,“the launch of our compounded oral Semaglutide treatment, or 'Slim,' is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We are excited to deliver this product at a critical time when demand for GLP-1 peptides is soaring. Our telemedicine platform enables us to provide our customers with a seamless and secure experience, further enhancing our ability to serve the growing weight loss market.”

According to a study performed by Roots Analysis , the global GLP-1 market is projected to grow from $49.3 billion in 2024 to $157.5 billion by 2035, with the obesity segment expected to capture the majority share by 2035 due to rising obesity rates and demand for effective treatments. This trend underscores the significant market opportunity that MangoRx seeks to capitalize with its“Slim” compounded oral Semaglutide treatment​. MangoRx is competitively pricing 'Slim' at $299 per month, offering patients an affordable and accessible weight loss treatment option.

Dr. Douglas Christianson, MangoRx's Director of Medical Research and Product Innovation commented,“We believe that Semaglutide compounded in an ODT form not only offers a more patient friendly alternative to traditional injections but also sets MangoRx apart from the competition. By delivering the same therapeutic benefits through a convenient, needle-free oral dissolvable tablet, we make treatment more accessible and easier for patients. This commitment to innovative, non-invasive solutions, is what drives MangoRx's distinction in the market, offering a superior experience without compromising efficacy.”

About MangoRx

MangoRx is focused on developing a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED), hair growth, hormone replacement therapies, and weight management. Interested consumers can use MangoRx's telemedicine platform for a smooth experience. Prescription requests will be reviewed by a physician and, if approved, fulfilled and discreetly shipped through MangoRx's partner compounding pharmacy and right to the patient's doorstep. To learn more about MangoRx's mission and other products, please visit or on social media @Mango.Rx.

