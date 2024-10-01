Circular Economy Month Celebrates Individual Actions With New Take Action Pledge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circular Innovation Council encourages Canadians to save money, reduce carbon footprints and live better by embracing circular solutions

Communiqué de presse en français : MoisEconomieCirculaire.ca



TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of October being Circular Month , Circular Innovation Council has announced a new Take Action Pledge, encouraging Canadians to get involved in the transition towards a circular economy through individual action, events, educational resources and social media.

Led by Circular Innovation Council with support from its Champion Partners CSA Group, Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation, and additional partners from across Canada , Circular Economy Month is an annual invitation for Canadian governments, businesses, schools, and individuals to promote circular living and celebrate our individual and collective actions, commitments, and achievements towards a sustainable future. Each week during October features a different theme to educate and encourage understanding of various aspects of the circular economy and its benefits.

“For Canada to reach its net-zero climate targets by 2050, we need to rethink the way we look at climate change and break away from our current take-make-waste model of consumption,” says Jo-Anne St. Godard, Executive Director of Circular Innovation Council.“Meeting Canada's climate change commitments and economic goals requires big system changes actioned by all parts of our society. Circular Economy Month is designed to educate and engage all Canadians, whether through their work, at home or in their communities, to take action in their everyday choices.”

New Pledge Launched to Promote Individual Action

While Circular Economy Month continues its past efforts to encourage and educate businesses and governments to implement change, individual action is also required-every change matters, no matter how large or small. To preserve a livable climate, the United Nations estimates each person will need to reduce their average annual carbon emissions from 6.3 tonnes (2020) to 2.1 tonnes by 2030.

Canadians can take the Circular Economy Month pledge , committing to one or more actions to reduce their environmental footprint, save money, and support their local community. Individuals who pledge between October 1st-31st will be entered into a draw for a chance to win prizes, including gift cards and circular products.

“Our goal is to change perspectives on the way we make and use products, materials, and food, and how small actions can lead to big impact,” adds St. Godard.“This month-and throughout the year-we encourage Canadians to take action themselves to see how circular solutions protect our natural environment, stimulate economic growth, build community, and reduce waste and carbon emissions.”

Additional Ways to Get Involved



Plan or attend a circular event like a repair café, conference, clothing swap, or recycling drive.

Governments: officially declare the month of October as Circular Economy Month.

Download new promotional resources and join the conversation on social media using hashtag #CircularEconomyMonth. Find informative resources about circular economy in the resource directory .

For more information, visit circulareconomymonth.ca .

The Circular Opportunity – Facts and Stats



In Canada, the value retention processing market (VRP; i.e. reuse, repair, refurbishment) generates approximately $56 billion annually and support more than 371,000 direct jobs. Each year, VRPs prevent approximately 1.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from entering the atmosphere, and avoid the use of 470 kilotonnes (kt) of virgin materials.

There are at least 58 official repair cafes in Canada that want to help you fix your things. Check to see if there's one near you !

Cutting food waste can save Canadians up to $1,700 a year and reduce your carbon footprint by up to 300 kg CO2e every year .

By transitioning to a Circular Economy for plastics, Canadians can prevent 1.8 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents from entering the atmosphere every year. For every kilogram of textile you get secondhand instead of new, you save 17 kg of CO2e.



About Circular Innovation Council

Circular Innovation Council is a national, non-profit organization that has been accelerating Canada's transition to a circular economy through programs, pilots, research, and policy since 1978. Learn more about our work at

