Ottawa, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Intouch Insigh Annual Drive-Thru Study launches today in partnership with QSR® Magazine . This study focuses on key performance metrics such as speed, accuracy, and satisfaction of top quick-service restaurant brands. Data was collected during 1,651 mystery shopper visits across the United States in the summer of 2024.

"Technology continues to play a major role in enhancing guest experiences in the drive-thru," says Laura Livers, Chief Revenue Officer at Intouch Insight. "Whether it's speaker technology, kitchen automation, or the newest hot topic: AI-powered voice ordering, technology innovations will continue to push the industry forward." This year's report highlights one new aspect: the availability and impact of AI-powered voice ordering. While the data provides a glimpse of where this technology may lead, the positive effects seen can't be ignored.

While the full report uncovers a wealth of data, here are a few standout highlights:



Overall satisfaction with the level of service improved by four percentage points, rising from 90% in 2023 to 94% in 2024. Chick-fil-A remained the leader in overall satisfaction at 99%, while McDonald's saw the most significant year-over-year improvement, jumping from 88% in 2023 to 97% this year. Burger King also significantly increased by eight percentage points from 85% to 93%.

When it comes to speed, drive-thru times continue to improve. In 2024, the overall total time was 14 seconds faster than in 2023. KFC had the most significant improvement, serving customers 44 seconds faster than last year, holding on to second place behind the category leader, Taco Bell. Notably, Wendy's claimed a spot on the leadership board with an improvement of 41 seconds. Raising Cane's made its debut in the study with a bang, tying for first place in the food quality category and claiming second place in the fastest total time by car, friendliness, and overall satisfaction with the level of service.

Friendliness is one consistently tracked metric which significantly impacts several key performance areas.“This year's data shows that when service was perceived as friendly, overall satisfaction rates with the level of service were 78% higher than when it wasn't,” said Livers. "This underscores the importance of investing in effective employee training and creating a positive work environment, ensuring employees are empowered to deliver memorable customer experiences."

For the past 24 years, the Drive-Thru Study has been a trusted industry benchmark, providing valuable insights into shaping the quick-service restaurant landscape.“Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the study,” adds Livers,“and we are preparing exciting new features to celebrate this milestone. Stay tuned for what's to come in 2025 as we evolve and provide cutting-edge data for the industry.”

