Home River Group Partners With Beekin To Deploy AI Pricing And Resident Retention Software For Institutional Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading property management firm with 60,000+ homes under management chooses Beekin AI for balancing occupancy, and renter loyalty

- Lance CalhounNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home River Group (HRG), one of the largest property management firms in the United States, announced today that it will be deploying Beekin 's AI-powered LeaseMax revenue management platform across multiple institutional clients in its portfolio. The initiative followed the successful launch with Moda Homes , a build-to-rent (BTR) operator known for its progressive views on data, AI and resident experience. This strategic move signals Home River Group's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize income and improve operational efficiency for its clients in an increasingly competitive market."We've seen how dynamic the rental market can be, especially in cities like Austin, Nashville, Atlanta," said Lance Calhoun, Vice President of Institutional Clients at Home River Group. "With Beekin's LeaseMax, we are giving our clients the tools to stay ahead of these market changes, optimizing their pricing strategies in real time. We are grateful to Moda Homes, our first client to roll out LeaseMax, who are already seeing the benefits of resident centric AI-powered pricing without the high costs and complexities of legacy systems."A Data-Driven Approach for Progressive ClientsModa Homes was impressed with the LeaseMax approach and the Beekin team due to its forward-thinking approach to data and analytics. The executive team at Moda Homes has a track record in data rich industries and embraces new technologies, with a strong focus on the renter experience and customer lifetime value. This partnership reflects their desire to lead the market with a strategy grounded in insights and automation and a new way of maximizing performance."Data and analytics have always been at the core of our operations," said Kevin Eskew, CMO of Moda Homes. "Partnering with Home River Group and Beekin allows us to take our revenue management to the next level. We can now make decisions backed by real-time data, giving us a competitive advantage in our markets. This deployment is an exciting milestone in our commitment to using technology for smarter, more efficient operations and a focus on longer-staying renters which build-to-rent can singularly achieve."About Home River GroupHome River Group is a leading property management firm specializing in single-family rental and build-to-rent properties across the United States. With a portfolio of over 60,000 units, HRG is dedicated to delivering high-quality property management services and maximizing value for its clients through innovation and operational excellence. Learn more atAbout BeekinBeekin is an AI-powered platform that provides data-driven solutions for the rental housing market. Its revenue management tool, LeaseMax, helps property managers optimize rent pricing using real-time public data and AI-driven insights. Beekin is at the forefront of innovation in the rental housing space, offering tools that promote fairness, transparency, and efficiency. For more details visitAbout Moda HomesModa Homes is a Midwest-based build-to-rent operator focused on bringing modern, data-driven approaches to property management. With a commitment to leveraging advanced technology and analytics, Moda Homes leads the way in providing innovative solutions for renters and investors alike. Learn more atContact Information:Cameron Thomas...

Cameron Thomas

VerbFactory

+1 416-660-9801

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.