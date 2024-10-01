Trustcommerce® Cloud Payments Product Now Certified On All Major Payment Processing Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Next-generation payments solution is integrated with leading EHRs and enables healthcare organizations to accept modern payment methods securely while reducing technical overhead.

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce, a Sphere company

and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that its next-generation Cloud Payments product is now certified on all major U.S. payment processing platforms including Fiserv, Chase, Elavon, Global Payments/TSYS, and Worldpay. With no client-side installation, Cloud Payments offers healthcare providers and technology vendors an easily implementable card-holder present payment solution giving patients and staff a more retail-like payment experience, while providing greater flexibility.

TrustCommerce recognizes that healthcare providers are faced with payment challenges on a daily basis, and because of this, introduced its next-generation Wi-Fi-enabled Cloud Payments solution. Now certified on all major U.S. payment processing platforms, Cloud Payments advances card-present payment acceptance, while providing a modern payment experience and reducing technical overhead. Further, Cloud Payments is a validated Point-to-Point Encryption (VP2PE) solution, meaning providers do not capture, transmit, or store sensitive payment information, significantly reducing their risk and PCI scope.



Benefits include:



Support for all card payment types, including EMV (dip), NFC (tap), and MSR (swipe) transactions

Including Apple Pay and Google Pay digital wallets

Devices can be secured to countertops or untethered and moved wherever Wi-Fi is available

Transactions are initiated securely over the internet via Wi-Fi or ethernet

No local software install required Supports tokenization of card numbers

"We are excited to bring our next-generation, market-leading Cloud Payments product to all of the major U.S. payment processors, offering our merchant partners ubiquity in payment options," said John Welch, Chief Product Officer, TrustCommerce, a Sphere company. "Cloud Payments enables providers to accept cardholder transactions without requiring any software installation on local workstations, simplifying implementation, management, and maintenance for providers, while offering greater flexibility, and access to the full range of card and digital wallet payment options."

Cloud Payments is available via direct API integration, within the TC Vault, and integrated with EHRs such as Epic and Practice Fusion.

Cloud Payments advances card-present payment acceptance by increasing flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, with security and compliance at the core. To learn more visit:

About TrustCommerce

TrustCommerce, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience, clients can securely process payments anytime and anywhere, and be connected within the workflows of core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack that is standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at .



Media Contact:

Michelle Noteboom

Amendola Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company

