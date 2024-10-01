(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card in Singapore is expected to record a CAGR of 7.3% during 2024-2028. Singapore's gift card market is set to increase from US$1.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$1.9 billion by 2028.

The gift card sector in Singapore is thriving through digital innovation, strategic corporate partnerships, and evolving regulatory measures. With the rise of digital platforms and e-commerce integration, alongside strong growth in virtual gift cards driven by corporate demand, the sector is adapting well to contemporary consumer needs. Regulatory changes ensure consumer protection and adherence to anti-corruption standards, supporting a robust and dynamic market.

Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in the Singapore

Several key product launches and developments in the gift card sector have been observed in Singapore, reflecting the market's growth and adaptation to changing consumer behaviors.

Product Launches and Innovations

Digital Gift Card Platforms: Companies like Giftano and Mooments have launched fully digital gifting platforms, allowing both individuals and corporations to purchase gift cards seamlessly. These platforms cater to a wide range of brands, including popular retailers like Lazada and Grab, enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers. E-commerce Integration: The growth of e-commerce has significantly influenced the gift card market. As online shopping continues to rise, gift cards are increasingly being integrated into e-commerce platforms, facilitating easier purchasing options for consumers. This trend is expected to drive further adoption of gift cards in the coming months. Regulatory Changes

Expiration and Cash Exchange Policies: Gift card providers can set expiration dates, which may be as short as 90 days from purchase. However, gift cards cannot be exchanged for cash, ensuring that they retain their intended purpose as a gifting mechanism rather than a cash substitute.

Prohibition of Corruption: Offering gift cards to government officials is strictly prohibited, aligning with anti-corruption measures in Singapore. Consumer Protection Initiatives: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been proactive in ensuring that gift card regulations evolve with market trends. This includes ongoing consultations and potential amendments to the Payment Services Regulations to address emerging payment methods and consumer need. The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast. Key Retailers Covered Include:

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC Yamada Denki Co Ltd Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Singapore

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Singapore



By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Singapore



Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Singapore



Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Singapore



By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Singapore



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Singapore



Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Singapore



By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore



Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore



Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Singapore



Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Singaporean Gift Card and Incentive Card Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900