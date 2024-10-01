(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Platforms Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms was valued at USD 112 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 161 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.



The Online Video Platforms (OVP) market encompasses a broad range of services and technologies that facilitate the creation, management, and distribution of video content over the internet. These platforms are designed to cater to various users, including content creators, enterprises, media companies, and educational institutions, providing them with tools to upload, store, and distribute videos to a global audience. OVPs offer features like video hosting, transcoding, live streaming, video monetization, analytics, and content delivery, making them essential for organizations looking to engage audiences through digital video.

The market has grown significantly due to the increasing consumption of online video content, driven by factors such as the proliferation of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and the rise of social media platforms. Businesses leverage OVPs for marketing, training, and communication, while media companies use them to distribute entertainment and news content. The market is highly competitive, with players ranging from specialized OVP providers to tech giants offering comprehensive solutions. As video continues to dominate online content, the OVP market is poised for continued growth, driven by advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and the increasing demand for personalized and high-quality video experiences. Key Attributes:

Dominance of Video Management

The Video Management segment held the largest market share in the United Kingdom Online Video Platforms (OVP) market in 2023.

Key Factors Driving Dominance :



Central Role : Essential for organizing, storing, and distributing vast amounts of video content efficiently.

Surge in Digital Content : The increasing volume of digital video content necessitates robust management systems, especially in industries like media, education, and corporate sectors.

Organized Video Libraries : Demand for organized and accessible video libraries has grown, with Video Management solutions offering features such as:



Content categorization



Metadata tagging

Search functionalities

Personalization and On-Demand Viewing : Growing expectations for personalized content recommendations and seamless access to videos amplify the importance of Video Management. Monetization Strategies : Effective systems enable secure distribution of content, optimizing revenue generation through models like subscriptions, advertising, and pay-per-view.

England's Market Leadership

England held the largest market share in the OVP market in 2023, particularly due to London.

Key Contributing Factors :



Media and Technology Hub : London serves as the epicenter of the UK's media, entertainment, and technology industries, attracting numerous media companies and digital startups.

Developed Digital Infrastructure : High-speed broadband and widespread 4G/5G connectivity support the seamless delivery of high-quality video content.

Innovative Ecosystem : The concentration of industry players and creative talent fosters demand for advanced online video solutions.

High Internet Penetration : A significant proportion of the population engages regularly with online video content, creating a large audience for video services. Supportive Regulatory Environment : Clear regulations on data protection, intellectual property, and digital content encourage investment and innovation in the OVP market.

Key Market Players



Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Panopto Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

Buildscale, Inc. (Vidyard)

LongTail Ad Solutions, Inc (JW Player)

Kollective Technology Inc. Wistia Inc.

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms Market, By Type:



Video Processing

Video Management

Video Distribution

Video Analytics Others

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms Market, By Streaming Type:



Live Streaming Video On Demand

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms Market, By End User:



E-Learning

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Retail IT & Communication

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms Market, By Component:



Solution

Services Others

United Kingdom Online Video Platforms Market, By Region:



Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland England

