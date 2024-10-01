Sisters Of The Valley Launch Election 2024 Article Series To Encourage Voter Participation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sister HallaMERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley are once again encouraging widespread voter participation through their "Get Out the Vote" campaign. With an alarming percentage of eligible voters still undecided, the Sisters released a series of helpful articles .The articles are meant to take the fear out of the process for first-time voters, while providing useful information on how to approach the decision-making process for everyone.The Election 2024 series includes:.Ten Reasons to Vote : A clear and compelling case for why every eligible citizen should exercise their right to vote..Dangerous Lies Spread by Desperate Politicians: A deep dive into the misinformation tactics used to manipulate public opinion during elections..How to Choose Your Candidate This Election Season: A practical guide for assessing candidates based on values, policies, and long-term impact..Election Guide for the Non-Political: A straightforward manual for those who may not follow politics closely but still want to make informed choices at the polls.These articles are part of the Sisters' broader effort to ensure that every voice is heard in this election. The Election 2024 series can be found in the library section of the Sisters' website ."It really takes just two things to make a democracy work, a free press and a voting public," explained Sister Halla. "So, we all should be encouraging everyone we know who can vote, to vote."About Sisters of the Valley:The Sisters of the Valley are a group dedicated to healing the world through plant-based medicine, activism, and education. With a mission rooted in serving the people, the Sisters continue to use their platform to advocate for societal change and responsible citizenship. The Sisters hold three state licenses for compliantly manufacturing and selling hemp products.

