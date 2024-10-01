(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative new cybersecurity tool alerts business travelers to breaches; provides vital identity monitoring and safety guidance on the go.



TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With crime on the rise around the globe, impacting ever-increasing numbers of business travelers with sensitive data, BOXX Insurance Inc . -

an award-winning global cyber insurance and security company -

has teamed up with World Protection - a global leader in travel risk management - to launch Cyber Assist, a market-leading new cyber protection solution for Business Travelers.

Launching initially in Australia, the new Cyber Assist benefit is available globally as part of World Travel Protection's product suite for Business Travelers. The targeting of traveling personnel, especially during overseas trips, is a real and persistent threat.

The innovative new solution continuously monitors emerging digital risks, helping travelers predict and prevent potential threats and scams, and alerting them to cyber breaches. It also empowers travelers to guard against the growing risk of identity theft by checking if their important information has been breached, stolen, or sold on the dark web. In the event of a breach, the platform provides step-by-step guidance on how to re-secure their credentials and dedicated training models to support ongoing learning about cybersecurity on the go.

"Our partnership with BOXX enables us to provide customers with an industry-leading solution that guards against cyber risks while traveling, and alert and support them if credentials are compromised," said Adrian Leach, CEO of World Travel Protection. "With the rise of cyber threats targeting travelers, comprehensive protection is more critical than ever and we are pleased to offer this novel solution."

"In today's increasingly interconnected world, cyberattacks and data breaches are alarmingly common and can significantly disrupt a company's operations, reputation, and financial stability," says Vishal Kundi, CEO of BOXX Insurance. "Data-related risk transcends national borders and business travelers are high-value targets for criminals, with many carrying sensitive data, relying heavily on mobile devices, and moving about in busy airports and hotels with unsecured networks."

The targeting of traveling personnel, especially during overseas trips, is a real and persistent threat, with travelers increasingly vulnerable to a growing host of cyber risks, from data theft on unsecured Wi-Fi to phishing scams, compromised Bluetooth connections, and more. And despite the rising risk, World Travel Protection's own research shows that few business travelers take cyber safety precautions.

"Cyber Assist is powered by our proprietary cyber-surveillance technology, providing the most effective combination of cyber threat prediction and prevention," added Dominic Steptoe, Chief Product Officer, BOXX Insurance. "Our partnership with WTP has enabled us to create a first-in-class cyber solution for business travelers, so they can stay securely connected to colleagues and loved ones."

World Travel Protection customers around the globe will now automatically benefit from Cyber Assist, helping them to stay one step ahead of digital threats and scams, including identity monitoring, guided assistance to help navigate digital threats, cybersecurity education, and valuable tips and tricks on how to improve their safety online.

As part of this launch BOXX also announced a global agreement with Cover-More Group to offer cybersecurity protection and insurance products specifically designed for Cover-More's business and leisure travelers worldwide.

About BOXX Insurance



BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. Privately-held with headquarters in Canada, BOXX has global offices in Toronto, Miami, Zurich, Dubai and Mumbai.

BOXX Insurance is an award-winning global cyber protection and insurance provider. We're not a typical company. That's by design. We're serious about making the world a digitally safer place; creating real, positive changes for our clients and partners, and building a lasting legacy, from what we create, inside the BOXX.

Every day we're improving the digital health of businesses, families and individuals around the world who rely on BOXX's solutions and services to predict, prevent and insure them against cyber threats.

About World Travel Protection

For 30 years, World Travel Protection has taken care of corporate and leisure travelers across the globe by providing access to 24-hour emergency assistance.

Emergency assistance encompasses medical case management, evacuation, and repatriation together with providing access to virtual care services (telehealth) and security intelligence. In addition to support services for medical, travel, and security emergencies, World Travel Protection – part of the Zurich Insurance Group – educates and trains businesses to mitigate exposure to inherent risks associated with traveling abroad. These proactive travel risk management services focus on understanding unique risks based on traveler profile, the activity being conducted, and destination risks to ensure foreseeable risks are understood and managed.

Millions of travelers place their trust in World Travel Protection each year for assistance across 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit or

linkedin/company/world-travel-protection .

