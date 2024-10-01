Signapay Welcomes Industry Veteran Sara Egan As New Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Businesses Through Innovative Payment Solutions and Strengthening Partnerships

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SignaPay, a leading provider of payment solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sara Egan as its new Vice President of Sales. With over 18 years of experience in the payments industry, Sara brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of fostering growth through strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have Sara join our leadership team," said John Martillo, CEO of SignaPay. "Her extensive experience and dedication to building strong relationships align perfectly with SignaPay's mission of empowering businesses through innovative payment solutions. We are confident that Sara will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and enhancing the success of our ISOs and sales agents."

"What drew me to SignaPay is their innovative approach to payment solutions, especially the PayLo Dual Pricing program," said Sara Egan. "They've truly found a unique way to package cash discounting and bring it to the market like no one else has. I'm eager to connect with industry leaders and build upon the strong partnerships that SignaPay has established. My passion is helping our partners succeed by providing personalized support and practical solutions."

Sara has a strong background in developing strategic initiatives that drive growth and profitability. During her tenure at i3 Verticals, LLC, she was instrumental in expanding the company's portfolio by forging key partnerships and introducing new revenue streams. Her expertise in both sales leadership and business development has been recognized throughout the industry.

In addition to her professional roles, Sara is an active member of several industry associations, where she stays ahead of emerging trends and technologies in the payments sector. Her commitment to continuous learning and innovation positions her to make immediate contributions at SignaPay.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Colleagues and partners consistently praise her for her dependability, exceptional interpersonal skills, attention to detail, and dynamic thinking.

