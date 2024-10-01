Chemomab Therapeutics To Present At October 2024 Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Chemomab management will meet with investors at the Third Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities conference at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on October 9, 2024, and Chemomab co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adi Mor will participate in a fireside chat with senior biotechnology analyst Michael Okunewitch at the Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on October 16, 2024 at 9:00 am ET.
These conferences are by invitation only. A recording of the Maxim Healthcare Summit fireside chat will be available via a link on the Chemomab investor relations website after the conference completes.
Chemomab Participation in Third Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
| Date:
| October 9, 2024
| Time:
| 9:00 am ET - 5:00 pm ET
| Venue:
| Metropolitan Club, New York City
| Format:
| One-on-one meetings with investors
| Information :
Chemomab Participation in 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit
| Date:
| October 16, 2024
| Time:
| 9:00 am ET
| Venue:
| Virtual
| Format:
| Fireside chat with CEO Dr. Adi Mor
| Link:
| Recording will be available at investors.chemomab.com post-conference.
| Information:
About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients. Based on recent promising data from its Phase 2 trial in the rare liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company expects two upcoming milestones in early 2025, including FDA feedback on the design of its planned PSC Phase 3 registrational trial. CM-101 has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for PSC. Chemomab's CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit .
Contacts:
Media and Investors :
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
