AIDOSOL Welcomes Robert Markovic As New Board Member To Drive Strategic Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aidosol , a leading provider of cutting-edge Data Analytics and Consulting Solutions is proud to announce the addition of Robert Markovic to its Board as Non-Executive Board Member. With more than 25 years of global experience in Talent Acquisition, Workforce Planning and Business Strategy across organizations like Cubic Corporation, Charles River Laboratories and Beckman Coulter, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge that will help steer Aidosol's expansion into new markets and enhance its advanced analytics offerings.



Currently the Global Vice President, Workforce Planning & Talent Acquisition at PHC Group, Rob is recognized as a champion of People & HR Analytics, with a proven track record of leveraging data to solve complex business challenges. His unique perspective on integrating people strategy with business intelligence will be crucial in further shaping Aidosol's future.



Rob holds a degree from the University of North Texas and has spent decades at the forefront of Workforce Analytics, Talent Management and Data-Driven Business Transformation.



Gagan Gupta, CEO & President of Aidosol , shared his excitement about this new appointment:



“We are thrilled to welcome Robert Markovic to the Aidosol Board. Rob's extensive expertise in People Analytics and his deep understanding of how data can shape workforce dynamics align perfectly with Aidosol's mission to provide data-driven, actionable insights. His experience with global organizations brings invaluable perspective and I am confident that with Rob's strategic leadership, we will reach new heights in delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.”



Gagan continued,“Rob's addition to the Board will help us continue our innovation journey, exploring new horizons in Data Analytics, Business Intelligence and Organizational Strategy. This partnership is a pivotal moment for Aidosol and we look forward to the exciting future ahead.”



On his appointment to the Aidosol Board, Robert Markovic expressed his enthusiasm for the journey ahead:



“I'm excited to join the Aidosol Board and work with such a forward-thinking team. Aidosol's commitment to using data analytics to solve real-world problems is what drew me to this opportunity. I look forward to contributing my experience in workforce planning, business strategy and analytics to help Aidosol innovate and excel in delivering value to its clients. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in data-driven business solutions.”



About Aidosol



Aidosol is an emerging leader in Data Analytics and Consulting, offering advanced solutions across various sectors, empowering businesses to make informed decisions through the power of data. Aidosol's expertise spans People Analytics, HR Analytics, and Business Intelligence, with a commitment to helping organizations leverage data to drive growth and transformation.



