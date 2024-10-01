Arab League: Iraq Calls For Emergency Meeting On Alarming Situation Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraq called on Tuesday for an emergency meeting for the Arab League on the level of permanent representatives to discuss the alarming situation in Lebanon due to the Israeli brutal aggression.

Assistant Arab League Secretary Ambassador Hussam Zaki told KUNA that the League's Secretariat had received a request from the Iraqi Permanent Representative in regards to the developments in Lebanon especially concerning the displaced and refugees.

The request was circulated amongst members and the President of the current session of the Arab League, Yemen, was informed to set the date for the meeting, he concluded. (end)

mfm













MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108733921