Dubai Culture And Fiker Institute Discuss The Prospects Of Arab Art In Global Contexts

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 1 October 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Fiker Institute, an interdisciplinary think-tank specialising in international relations, public policies, and global governance, have announced a panel discussion titled 'Porous Paradigms: Arab Art in Global Context.' The session, hosted at Fiker Institute in Alserkal Avenue on 6 October, is part of a series of events organised by both parties to exchange expertise, empower creative talent, and support Dubai's cultural and creative industries.

It will feature a distinguished panel of Emirati artists and creatives, including cultural researcher and writer, Dr Khawla Al Marri, artist Zeinab Al Hashimi, and Shamma Yahya Al Mheiri, Senior Officer of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture. Moderated by Alia Al Shamsi, the panelists will reflect on the fluidity and permeability of cultural expression, exploring how Arab art operates within and beyond geographic, historical, and ideological frameworks. They will highlight that cultural identities are not fixed or isolated, but constantly reshaped by external influences. Over time, these identities are reinterpreted, as reflected in the evolving art world. Arab artists, at the forefront of this transformation, are recontextualising their heritage and making significant contributions to global artistic narratives.