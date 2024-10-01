(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skincare Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product by Application, Type of Product by Body Part, Distribution Channel, Type of Offline Distribution Channel, Type of Packaging, Product Category, Gender, Type of Ingredient and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Skincare Market is valued at USD 184 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The skincare industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that has a profound impact on the health and appearance of skin for consumers worldwide. Today, the industry offers a wide range of products, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and masks, and is constantly innovating to meet customer demands. While cosmetic procedures can effectively target specific aging concerns like deep wrinkles, sagging skin, and loss of skin volume, they may not comprehensively improve overall skin quality. In contrast, a daily skincare regimen can have a significant impact on an individual's overall skin type and quality when followed consistently.

Technological advancements in manufacturing capabilities, advanced product formulation, and customer relationship management tools have driven the development of personalized active ingredients that improve skin appearance. These ingredients include alpha and beta hydroxy acids, retinol derivatives, vitamin derivatives, and advanced bioengineered ingredients that boost collagen production.

Recent trends in the global skincare industry highlight a growing emphasis on personalization, multifunctionality of products, and the rise of the men's skincare market. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized solutions that focus on ingredient potency and application techniques to enhance efficacy and performance. Skin care products with multiple applications are gaining popularity, offering long-lasting results and addressing multiple skin concerns in a single product. The men's skincare market size is also expanding significantly, as more individuals adopt daily skincare routines and show interest in personal care products that improve skin health.

These trends reflect a shift towards tailored, efficient, and inclusive skincare solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Research Coverage:



This report provides a general overview of the skincare industry, highlighting details on different factors contributing to the improper health of the skin, featuring insights on the clean beauty movement along with its key principles. Further, it provides information on the different challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the skincare industry, along with the recent developments and future perspectives associated with the market.

This comprehensive overview presents a detailed analysis of the market landscape, highlighting key players in the industry and their relevant characteristics. The report delves into essential parameters such as company history, size, and headquarters location, as well as product offerings, applications, formulations, packaging, and target audience. This competitive landscape provides a nuanced understanding of the leading companies in the market, enabling a comprehensive assessment of the industry's dynamics and trends.

Detailed profiles of leading companies in the skincare industry. Each profile features a brief overview of the skincare companies, along with information on location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, leadership team, product portfolio, financial information, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats to new entrants, bargaining power of product providers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter's Five Forces framework.

This analysis provides a comprehensive qualitative assessment of the skincare industry's megatrends, exploring the impact of emerging trends such as waterless beauty, AI-driven personalization, e-commerce dominance, bio-product innovation, clean beauty, and sustainable practices. Additionally, it examines the influence of gaming and metaverse, social media marketing, and evolving regulatory guidelines.

This analysis delves into the factors influencing the skincare market's growth, including key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges.

This report provides a detailed estimate of the current market value and future growth potential of the skincare market over the next decade, from 2024 to 2035. Our analysis is based on various parameters, including adoption trends and secondary and primary research validation. We have also provided an informed estimate of the market evolution during the forecast period. The report features the likely distribution of current and forecasted opportunities within the skincare industry. To account for future uncertainties, we have presented three forecast scenarios: conservative, base, and optimistic, representing different market growth tracks.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skincare market across various types of products by application, such as skin cleansers, skin moisturizers, anti-aging products, and sun protectors and others.

Comprehensive predictions of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skin care market across various types of products by body part, such as facial care products, body care products, and lip and eye care products.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the market across different distribution channels, such as online distribution channels and offline distribution channels.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skincare market across various offline distribution channels, such as convenience stores, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skincare market across various types of packaging, such as tubes, bottles, jars and others.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skin care market across different product categories, such as luxury skincare products and mass skincare products.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the market across different genders, such as men, women and other genders.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the skincare market across different types of ingredients, such as natural ingredients and chemical ingredients. Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for product providers in the market across different geographies.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Skincare Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Leading Market Companies



Amorepacific

Coty

Estee Lauder

Galderma

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal

LVMH

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Chanel

Clarins

Colgate-Palmolive

Cult Beauty

Deciem

Johnson & Johnson

Natura & Co

Revlon Shanghai Jahwa

Excel Data Packs



Market Landscape of Leading Players Market Sizing an Opportunity Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

BACKGROUND

ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION



Overview of the Skincare Industry

Rise of the Clean Beauty Movement

Challenges Prevailing in the Skincare Industry

Recent Developments in the Skincare Industry Future Perspectives

MARKET LANDSCAPE: LEADING PLAYERS IN THE SKINCARE MARKET



Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Type of Product

Analysis by Product Application

Analysis by Product Formulation

Analysis by Type of Packaging Analysis by Gender

COMPANY PROFILES

Leading Players in the Skincare Market



Amorepacific

Coty

Estee Lauder

Galderma

Kao

L'Oreal

LVMH

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido Unilever

Other Prominent Players in the Skincare Market



Beiersdorf

Chanel

Colgate-Palmolive

Clarins

Cult Beauty

Deciem

Johnson & Johnson

Natura & Co

Revlon Shanghai Jahwa

PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

SKINCARE MARKET: MEGATRENDS ANALYSIS



Adoption of Waterless Beauty Products

Personalized Skincare with AI and AR

Digitization and E-commerce

Inclusion of Innovative Bio-products

Adoption of Clean Beauty and Sustainable Practices

Promoting Brands on Social Media

Influence of Gaming and Metaverse The Evolving Regulatory Guidelines

MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

GLOBAL SKINCARE MARKET

SKINCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT (BY APPLICATION)

SKINCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT (BY BODY PART)

SKINCARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

SKINCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF OFFLINE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

SKINCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF PACKAGING

SKINCARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

SKINCARE MARKET, BY GENDER

SKINCARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF INGREDIENT

SKINCARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Skincare market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900