The "Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) (2024 Edition): Analysis By Therapy (Somatostatin Analogs (SSAs), Targeted Therapy, Others), By Route of Administration, By Indication, By End User, By Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at USD 3.57 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 6.94 Billion in 2030. The Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) market showcased growth at a CAGR of 8.98% during 2020-2023.

The report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The market for Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) has seen significant growth due to the increasing incidence and prevalence of NETs, rising healthcare expenditure, a growing geriatric population, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness campaigns and patient advocacy efforts.

Over recent years, there has been a notable rise in the incidence and prevalence of NETs globally. Several factors contribute to this trend, including improved diagnostic techniques leading to better detection rates, heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, and an aging population. As more cases are diagnosed, the demand for diagnostic tests, treatment options, and supportive care services for NET patients continues to grow.

Furthermore, the emergence of targeted therapies and novel treatment modalities has transformed the management of NETs. Somatostatin analogs, such as octreotide and lanreotide, control hormonal symptoms and inhibit tumor growth in certain subtypes of NETs. PRRT delivers targeted radiation to tumor cells expressing somatostatin receptors, offering a promising therapeutic option for patients with advanced disease. Furthermore, ongoing research into immunotherapies, combination therapies, and gene-based approaches holds potential for further expanding the treatment armamentarium for NETs, driving market growth.

Advancement in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics enable personalized treatment strategies tailored to the molecular characteristics of individual tumors. Biomarker-driven approaches identify patients who are most likely to benefit from SSA therapy based on specific tumor markers, somatostatin receptor expression patterns, and genetic alterations. This allows for more targeted and effective treatment selection, optimizing therapeutic outcomes while minimizing unnecessary exposure to medications.

Also, advancement in nanotechnology enable the development of microsphere and nanoparticle formulations for parenteral administration of NETs therapies. These formulations encapsulate the drug within biodegradable polymer matrices or lipid-based nanoparticles, allowing for controlled release and targeted delivery to tumor tissues. Microsphere and nanoparticle formulations offer advantages such as improved drug stability, enhanced tumor penetration, and prolonged circulation time in the body. By optimizing drug pharmacokinetics and biodistribution, these formulations enhance treatment outcomes while minimizing off-target effects.

Ongoing research explores targeted endoscopic delivery systems for localized drug delivery and image-guided therapy in gastrointestinal NETs. Novel endoscopic platforms, such as drug-eluting stents, micro-injectors, and magnetic navigation systems, enable precise delivery of therapeutic agents directly to the tumor site.

These targeted delivery systems enhance the efficacy and safety of treatment modalities, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT), by minimizing systemic exposure and off-target effects. Real-time imaging and navigation capabilities allow for precise localization and monitoring of therapeutic response, optimizing treatment outcomes while minimizing procedural complications.

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market: Historic and Forecast (2020-2030)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market



Pipeline Scenario

Epidemiology: Global NETs Prevalence

Epidemiology: Global NETs Incidence

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR) Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Segmentation: By Therapy



Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market, By Therapy Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Attractiveness Index, By Therapy Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Somatostatin Analogs (SSAs), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Targeted Therapy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration



Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market, By Route of Administration Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Attractiveness Index, By Route of Administration Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Parenteral, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Segmentation: By Indication



Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market, By Indication Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Attractiveness Index, By Indication Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Lung Endocrine Tumor, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Gastrointestinal Endocrine Tumor, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Segmentation: By End User



Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market, By End User Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Attractiveness Index, By End User Overview

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Specialty Clinics By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs) Market Size, By Radiation Centers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations



Establishment of specialist therapeutic centers Organize campaigns to raise awareness

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning Market Share of Leading Companies

Company Profiling



Novartis

Pfizer

Amgen, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Company

Ipsen

Lantheus Holdings Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit

