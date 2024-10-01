Tirupati Laddu 'Animal Fat' Row: SIT Probe Temporarily Stalled, Andhra DGP Says, 'In Adherence To Supreme Court Order...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing row over the alleged 'adulteration' of Tirupati laddus with animal fats , the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh stalled its probe on Tuesday as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that there is a petition filed before Supreme Court about the of an SIT and some arguments took place on Monday, therefore, they have been informed to stall the further proceedings till October 3.

| Tirupati Laddu Row: SC considers shifting probe to independent agency | 10 pts

Rao said that over the last two days, the team visited various places of TTD, the procurement area, the sample collection area and they collected a lot of information.

"They examined people and recorded statements. In the meantime, last evening, we were informed that Supreme Court said to halt (probe) for some time. So, in adherence to the Supreme Court order, we have stopped for the time being,” ANI quoted Rao as saying.

The DGP said that it is not appropriate to talk more when the case is being examined under the purview of the Supreme court.

| Tirupati Laddu row: 'Gods should be kept away from politics,' SC raps TDP govt

However, Rao clarified that the investigation will resume after the Supreme Court issues its directives on October 3.

On Monday, the Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making public allegations about the use of adulterated ghee for the preparation of laddus, which were served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

The laboratory test repor was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that 'rejected ghee' was subjected to test, abserved the court.

| Tirupati laddus sales remain unaffected despite row, over 16 lakh sold in 5 days

bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan satted that it is very clear from the report that this is not the ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.