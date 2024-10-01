(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India's monsoon brought its highest rainfall in four years, with above-average precipitation, aiding recovery from last year's drought.



This vital annual event provides nearly 70% of India's water needs for agriculture, reservoirs, and aquifers.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that rainfall between June and September reached 107.6% of the long-term average.



This marks the highest level since 2020, surpassing expectations and bringing relief to the nation's agricultural sector.



September saw 11.6% more rainfall than average, following increases of 9% in July and 15.3% in August.







The delayed monsoon withdrawal contributed to these higher-than-usual September rains, which impacted some summer crops in certain regions.



While excessive rainfall damaged crops like rice, cotton, soybean, corn, and pulses in some areas, it also increased soil moisture.



This boost in soil hydration benefits the planting of winter crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas.



The abundant rainfall came at a crucial time for India. Last year was the driest in five years, depleting reservoir levels and reducing crop yields.



These conditions forced the government to impose export restrictions on rice, sugar, and onions.



Overall, the rainfall distribution was favorable, allowing farmers to expand cultivation areas for most crops.

India's Monsoon Hits 4-Year High, Boosting Agriculture

Ashwini Bansod, Vice President of commodity research at Phillip Capital India, noted the positive impact on agriculture.



The improved monsoon outlook has prompted the Indian government to ease some trade restrictions.



On Saturday, India lifted export restrictions on non-basmati white rice. The day before, export duties on parboiled rice were reduced to 10%.



These policy changes reflect the government's confidence in the upcoming harvest and increased stocks in state warehouses.



The robust monsoon season has revitalized India's agricultural sector and water resources, promising a more stable food supply for the coming year.

