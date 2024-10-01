Colombian Coffee Prices Soar to Two-Year High, Boosting Farmers' Prospects

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian coffee prices have surged to their highest level since October 2022, marking a significant upturn in the market.



A 125 kg load now fetches 2.26 million pesos on the internal reference market. This price surge brings welcome news for Colombian coffee growers.



They can now enjoy increased profitability when selling their coffe . The timing couldn't be better, as the coffee harvest is expected to exceed 13 million bags.



Last year's production closed at 12.53 million bags. Estimates suggest September's figure will rise to 12.7 million. Germán Bahamón, manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers , predicts a strong finish to the year.



The federation anticipates exporting 11.7 million bags. This could potentially generate $3.3 billion in revenue. The coffee industry is injecting 11 billion pesos into 603 municipalities across Colombia.







However, challenges loom on the horizon. The federation has joined other entities in requesting a postponement of the European Green Deal regulations. Bahamón emphasizes the need for gradual implementation to avoid disrupting trade.



The federation calls on the European Union to consider the impact on nine supply chains. They stress the importance of balancing effectiveness with maintaining smooth commercialization processes.



This price surge offers a ray of hope for Colombian coffee farmers. It promises improved livelihoods and a stronger economic foundation for coffee-growing regions.



The industry now faces the task of navigating international regulations while capitalizing on this positive market trend.



