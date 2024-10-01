China (PRC) Cold Room Makers Regional Directory 2024: Listing Of 40+ Leading Cold Room Makers, Major Market Drivers And Risks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China (PRC) Cold Room Makers Regional Directory" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directory details the 13 regions of the PRC along with output estimates for each region and the production output of 25+ major producers with contact details. The directory includes major drivers and possible risks.

This is the first such directory available on the Chinese market.

The directory includes:



13 Provence analysis

Listing of 40+ leading cold room makers (including address and contact details)

Forward growth estimates 2024 and 2028

Market volumes 2024 and 2028 (in sq. m) Country analysis, market drivers, market characteristics, routes to market, leading industry authorises, import impacts, growth sectors and market entry opportunities

