AMPECO And Guided Energy Partner To Deliver Advanced Fleet EV Charging Management Solution

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce a new partnership between AMPECO and Guided aimed at improving fleet EV charging management. This partnership combines AMPECO's comprehensive EV charging management with Guided Energy's innovative fleet and energy management system, creating an advanced solution for fleet operators worldwide.

The Electric Fleet Challenge

The global push towards sustainability has placed commercial fleets at the forefront of the e-mobility transition. With ambitious regulatory targets to electrify 95 million vehicles by 2030, the industry faces a pivotal challenge: adapting fleet operating models to the unique demands of electric vehicles.

The transition from traditional fuel-based vehicles to EVs introduces a new set of complexities, as operating an electric fleet fundamentally differs from managing traditional fuel-based vehicles. The cost of charging can vary dramatically, charging times can be unpredictable, and the abundance of data often exists in fragmented silos that are challenging for fleets to manage effectively at scale.

Pioneering Solutions for the Electric Era of Transportation

Guided Energy has emerged as a key player in addressing the challenges of fleet electrification. As the operating system for managing and charging electric fleets, they offer an integrated platform that optimizes charging, reduces operational costs, and improves vehicle uptime. Their solution includes real-time EV telematics, smart charge scheduling, and energy cost management. The platform's AI-driven tools ensure efficient energy use, mitigate range concerns, and automate charging processes. With features like performance monitoring, dispatch optimization, and expense tracking, Guided Energy helps businesses transition smoothly to electric fleets, maximizing utilization and minimizing complexities across various industries.

The Power of Partnership

By combining AMPECO's comprehensive EV charging management platform with Guided Energy's innovative fleet management system, we're creating a joint, powerful solution that addresses the multifaceted challenges of fleet electrification. This collaboration will enable fleet operators to streamline their operations, make data-driven decisions, and optimize charging costs and times, all within one unified EV charging management platform.

Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO, commented on the partnership: "Our partnership with Guided Energy is an important step in our ongoing efforts to support the global transition to electric mobility. By integrating our advanced charging management platform with Guided Energy's fleet optimization expertise, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem that will help fleet operators embrace electrification with confidence."

Anant Kapoor, CEO of Guided Energy, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "By partnering with AMPECO, we're making it even easier and cheaper to operate electric fleets than ever before. By integrating their services into the Guided Energy EV fleet and charge management platform, we give our customers deeper control over their infrastructure"

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while also providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 60 countries and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC, for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

About Guided Energy

Guided Energy is an all-in-one EV fleet and energy management system. Powered by AI, their software empowers fleets to automate and optimize EV operations from planning charging and dispatch through to expense management and reporting. Founded in 2023, Guided Energy helps fleets of all sizes with improving the economics of their transition to renewable, electric vehicles.

