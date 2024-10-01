Tactical Management Acquires Quarero AG, Elevating Innovation Portfolio And Setting The Stage For Strategic Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BECKENRIED, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Management , a global leader in special situations and distressed assets investment, is thrilled to announce the of Quarero AG, a distinguished Swiss robotics firm. Facilitated through an vehicle advised by Tactical Management, this acquisition, valued at CHF 20 million in 2021, represents a monumental advance in the group's strategic growth journey.

Quarero AG has built a legacy of excellence in the robotics industry, consistently delivering transformative results across multiple sectors. The company's reputation as a trusted partner to international corporations stems from its relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.

The acquisition of Quarero AG not only amplifies Tactical Management's innovation capabilities but also signals the group's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive business success on a global scale. This synergy of vision, expertise, and resources is set to deliver bespoke, forward-thinking solutions that propel industries into the future.

Markus Köhnlein , the newly appointed CEO of Quarero AG, is a visionary leader whose strategic insight and innovative mindset are set to drive the company to new heights. His leadership is characterized by a profound understanding of technological trends and an unwavering commitment to excellence, making him the ideal figure to steer Quarero AG in this new era of growth.

“We are honored to integrate Quarero AG into the Tactical Management family,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel , Founding Partner of Tactical Management.“Markus Köhnlein's leadership, combined with Quarero AG's technological prowess, positions us to redefine the landscape of the robotics industry. This acquisition not only enhances our innovation and technology offerings but also strengthens our strategic presence in the Swiss market.”

In line with its bold growth strategy, Tactical Management is actively pursuing further acquisitions to deepen its influence across key markets and industries. The group's strong financial foundation and commitment to excellence make it an attractive partner for potential targets.

“We see vast potential for growth and innovation in the robotics sector,” remarked Dr. Raphael Nagel.“With Markus Köhnlein at the helm of Quarero AG, we are confident in our ability to lead the charge. This acquisition marks the beginning of a broader strategy aimed at expanding our capabilities and market presence.”

Tactical Management is dedicated to delivering exceptional value through its diversified portfolio of companies, driving innovation, and fostering success across industries. With the acquisition of Quarero AG and ambitious plans for further expansion, Tactical Management is poised to become a dominant force in the global robotics arena.

About Tactical Management:

Our Identity

Tactical Management is a global turnaround investor specializing in unlocking the potential of underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans.

Underperforming Companies

We focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with temporarily negative EBITDA, executing strategic interventions that significantly enhance

profitability. Our approach includes comprehensive restructuring and tailored operational support to stabilize and grow these businesses.

Distressed Real Estate

Our real estate investments cover residential, commercial, and parking properties, targeting assets with potential for value enhancement through repositioning and remodeling. By transforming these properties, we unlock hidden value and generate significant returns.

Non-Performing Loans

We seek opportunities in both secured and unsecured non-performing loans (NPLs), capitalizing on distressed debt situations through meticulous asset and share deals, providing solutions that benefit both debtors and creditors.

At Tactical Management, our expertise in asset management and strategic execution ensures that every investment is optimized for maximum impact. We are committed to fostering growth, improving performance, and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.

Markus Köhnlein, CEO of Quarero AG

“I am thrilled to lead Quarero AG during this transformative period. Our partnership with Tactical Management unlocks new opportunities to expand our capabilities and explore uncharted markets. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional technological solutions, setting new standards of innovation and excellence in the robotics industry.”

Public Relations

Tactical Management Ltd

