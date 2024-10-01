Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Current Trends, Future Prospects, And Competitive Landscape By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global mindfulness meditation application size was valued at $97.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $307.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in application of sensor and smartwatches, growing awareness related to stable mental along with increasing initiatives promoting yoga and meditation drive the growth of the global mindfulness meditation application market. However, the lack of app transparency restricts the market growth. Moreover, the surge in rapid smartphone penetration present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report:Utilizing techniques for mental training such as meditation, deep breathing, and other exercises, mindfulness meditation applications assist users in achieving a sense of tranquility. The use of these apps encourages self-control and self-awareness, which is anticipated to increase demand for this market, during the forecast period.According to mindfulness meditation application market research, the android and iOS segments collectively accounted for around 98.45% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 51.66% share. The iOS and android segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 13.13% and 11.78%, respectively, during the forecast period.tBuy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount :Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global mindfulness meditation application market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which dramatically increased the cases of mental disorders and raised the need for mind-calming applications to combat the tension and anxiety.The pandemic's effects are extensive and have benefited the market for mindfulness meditation application. During the lockdown, individuals were compelled to stay inside their homes and many lost their jobs during the pandemic. This gradually leads to a turn toward yoga, meditation, and spirituality. Since then, sensor technology-based health tracking applications, like those for mass customization and mindfulness meditation, have grown more quickly than before.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global mindfulness meditation application market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. With the presence of mystic gurus and spiritual cultures established in the South Asian region from ancient times, there is expanding demand for the mindfulness meditation application market. The report also discusses regions including the North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Purchase Enquiry:Leading Market Players:Inner Explorer, Inc.Headspace, Inc.Calm, Inc.Ten Percent HappierSmiling MindThe Mindfulness AppSimple Habit, Inc.Stop, Breathe, & Think PBCMeditation Moments B.V.Mindfulness Everywhere LtdTrending Reports:Global ServiceNow Store Apps MarketGlobal Fitness App MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.