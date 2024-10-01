'He Has A Lot Of Heart': Bumrah Lauds Akash Deep After Series Victory Against Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Oct 1 (IANS) After India's emphatic seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Green Park in Kanpur, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed his satisfaction at the emergence of Bengal pacer Akash Deep in the Test arena.

The Kanpur Test marked another milestone for the 27-year-old Akash, who picked up three crucial wickets, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable bowler. Bumrah, speaking to the broadcaster after the win, praised Akash's fighting spirit and hunger to improve, acknowledging the progress he's made since his debut earlier in 2024.

Akash, who burst onto the international scene with a fiery spell against England, has been consistently delivering for India in the Test format. His ability to trouble left-handers has been especially noteworthy, as was evident in the series against Bangladesh, where his knack for dismissing key batters has added an extra dimension to India's bowling attack. Bumrah, reflecting on Akash's contribution, emphasised how much the young bowler has learned and evolved in his brief time with the national side.

"Yeah, he comes up to me quite a lot," Bumrah said, discussing his mentorship role. "Before a spell, he asks me what is happening and what I think he should do. We've had a lot of interesting conversations. With the energy he brings onto the ball, he gives his absolute best on the field as well as when he's bowling. He's got a lot of heart, and that's a great sign for us going forward."

Bumrah's words reflect the camaraderie within India's bowling unit, where young talents like Akash have the opportunity to learn from experienced pros. "Whenever Akash comes into bowl, he gives his absolute best," Bumrah added with pride. "I'm very happy with the way he's progressing, and I hope he continues to go from strength to strength."

This mentorship could not have come at a better time for India as they face a packed Test schedule in the coming months. The win over Bangladesh marked the end of a successful home series but the challenges ahead are enormous. India are set to host New Zealand for a three-match Test series, followed by the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, starting in November and stretching into early 2025. The five-Test series will culminate with the traditional New Year's Test in Sydney.

The Test season follows a gruelling World Cup campaign, where many of India's stars played back-to-back games. However, Bumrah indicated that the team was well-prepared for the long season ahead and that he personally was ready to play as much cricket as his body would allow.

"After the World Cup, we got a little bit of a break, so we were preparing for the Test series," Bumrah said, explaining how the team managed to stay fresh. "It's important to keep the number of overs you bowl and where your body is heading in mind, especially with such a long Test season ahead."

Bumrah also revealed that the team's strategy for managing workload is not just about physical rest but also mental recovery. "We got a break, some time off with family, and then got back to training to put in the work. Hopefully, we'll be able to sustain all the matches," he concluded.