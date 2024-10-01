Brazil’S Agricultural Debt Woes: More Companies At Risk Of Bankruptcy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural sector faces a structural crisis, according to Jonatas Pulquerio, director of agricultural risk management at the of and Livestock.



The crisis stems from falling commodity prices and crop failures due to climate issues. AgroGalaxy 's recent bankruptcy filing has raised concerns about the sector's stability.



Pulquerio met with Sebastian Popik, founder of Aqua Capital, which controls AgroGalaxy, to discuss the situation. The director believes more bankruptcy filings may occur in 2024, potentially affecting companies listed on the stock exchange.



He emphasizes that the crisis originates with indebted producers, impacting resellers excluded from the Safra Plan.



The main problem lies in the lack of liquidity for short-term debt repayment. Pulquerio notes that if producers are struggling, more bankruptcy filings are likely to follow.







He criticizes the Safra Plan for being disconnected from reality and primarily benefiting banks. The Safra Plan, approaching its 30th anniversary, was designed when rural producers sought credit exclusively from banks.



Pulquerio argues that the program needs restructuring to reflect the sector's evolution. Producers now seek funding from capital markets, while small farmers often rely on resellers for credit.



Pulquerio advocates for improved governance among rural producers. He observes that during prosperous times, farmers often neglect to build financial reserves.



Instead, they invest in luxury items or expand their land holdings. When crises occur, they prioritize debt extension over selling assets.



The director suggests that the Safra Plan should have considered capital markets long ago. He calls for a renewal of leadership and management within the Ministry of Agriculture's agricultural policy.



Pulquerio criticizes the plan's unchanged structure, which he believes primarily serves the banking system's interests.

