Oil Prices Tumble 17% In Third Quarter As Global Demand Wanes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil faced a significant downturn in the third quarter of 2024. futures plummeted by 17%, reflecting growing concerns about weakening demand worldwide.



This sharp decline overshadowed potential disruptions from escalating conflicts in the Middle East. On September 30, Brent crude futures for November delivery closed at $71.77 per barrel.



The contract experienced a 9% drop in September, marking its steepest monthly decline since November 2022. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell, settling at $68.17 per barrel.



The oil market's bearish sentiment stemmed from several factors. The global economic slowdown, particularly in China, played a crucial role in dampening demand.



The world's second-largest economy and top oil importer showed weaker-than-expected consumption patterns. Beijing's announcement of fiscal stimulus measures failed to alleviate market concerns.







Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East provided some support for oil prices . Israel intensified its actions against regional groups, targeting leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Dynamics

The country also struck Houthi targets in Yemen, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions. Iran's possible involvement in the regional conflict added another layer of complexity to the market dynamics.



As a major producer and OPEC member, Iran's ties to these groups further complicated the situation. However, these geopolitical factors were not enough to offset the overall bearish trend.



The oil market also grappled with concerns about increasing global supply. Despite OPEC+ efforts to manage production, non-OPEC+ output continued to rise.



This supply growth, coupled with weakening demand, created a challenging environment for oil prices. Looking ahead, analysts expect some recovery in oil prices.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts Brent crude to average $82 per barrel in December 2024. However, uncertainties remain regarding demand growth in China and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.



As the market balances supply and demand factors against geopolitical risks, the oil price trajectory remains uncertain.



The coming months may see both upward and downward movements, reflecting the complex interplay of global economic conditions and regional tensions.

