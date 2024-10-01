PCL Aims For Zero Incidents Under New Deal With Safety Software Leader Hammertech

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



HammerTech to provide PCL with efficiency boost through optimized safety reporting and data management

Deal will empower 4,000+ employees, trade partners & up to 50,000 workers daily Partnership proves HammerTech is a 'mission-critical solution' in a contractor's tech stack

MELBOURNE, Australia and EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCL (PCL) has signed a multi-year deal with safety intelligence software company HammerTech to help make job sites safer and boost efficiencies across global operations.

PCL , one of the largest construction firms in North America, has built a strong culture of accountability, measurement and innovation – delivering over $10 billion-dollar CAD of annual construction volume and an outstanding safety record with injury rates below the industry average.

"HammerTech will allow us to gather more sophisticated data around our safety programs," says Mark Bryant, CIO, PCL.

PCL field teams can collaborate more easily with trade partners and contribute to the goal of 'zero-incidents' on construction sites.

Built on the premise that efficient and effective workflows are key to robust safety programs, HammerTech's safety intelligence platform will provide PCL with agility and adaptability to changing processes; enhanced reporting and data management; and

greater efficiencies when collecting and analyzing safety documentation.

"Safety is a guiding principle that shapes every decision we make at PCL," says Jim Barry, Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment, PCL.

"HammerTech will arm our teams with the technology they need to streamline administration, collaborate more easily with our trade partners, and propel us towards our pursuit of a 'zero-incident' future."

"As the latest addition to our technology ecosystem, HammerTech will allow us to gather more sophisticated data around our safety programs," says Mark Bryant, Chief Information Officer, PCL. "Robust data helps inform decision-making, improve process and ultimately creates a safer workplace for everyone on our job sites."

Founded in 2013, HammerTech has posted impressive growth and now serves over 500 clients across North America, Australia, and Europe.

The platform is used on over 20,000 live construction projects worldwide, with more than 3.6 million workers having completed orientations via the platform to date.

"Jim and PCL's leadership team share the same fierce commitment to worker safety and continuous innovation as we do at HammerTech," says HammerTech Co-Founder and CEO Ben Leach.

" This new partnership underscores HammerTech's ability to solve the most sophisticated safety operations and intelligence needs of a global construction industry leader. I've no doubt this partnership will have a positive impact on the culture of safety in the construction industry."

At PCL job site safety is paramount. The partnership will support the PCL safety program in helping prevent the known risks of working on a construction site. According to data from the US Department of Labor, nearly one in five workplace deaths in 2022 occurred in the US construction industry1. The sector accounted for nearly half (47.4 percent) of all fatal falls, slips and trips in the same year.

HammerTech's multi-year deal with PCL comes shortly after the software firm announced US $70 million (CAD $97 million) of growth investment from US-based private equity firm

Riverwood Capital. The new capital will spur growth and accelerate research and development, including the integration of AI and other technologies into the HammerTech platform.

About HammerTech: Built for construction, HammerTech's safety intelligence software platform was created to improve worker safety and solve site efficiency challenges. Launched in 2013, the breadth, deep insights and expertise of HammerTech is trusted by over 20,000 projects led by construction's best contractors including Hutchinson, DPR Construction, Shawmut Design and Construction, and John Paul Construction to make their jobsites among the safest in the world. Visit to learn more.

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $10 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL .

SOURCE HammerTech; PCL Construction

