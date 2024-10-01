Teledentistry Market To Hit USD 6 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Teledentistry is projected to witness a CAGR of 16.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising penetration in rural and underserved areas where traditional care access is limited.

Teledentistry size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2032, driven by technological advancements, widespread high-speed internet access, and rising demand for remote healthcare services.

The global rise in chronic oral health issues amplifies the allure of teledentistry. Teledentistry enables consistent monitoring and follow-ups, minimizing the need for frequent in-person visits. For instance, a report from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research revealed that in the U.S., tooth decay impacts 90% of adults aged 20 to 64, while gum disease affects nearly 50% of those aged 45 to 64. These figures highlight the worldwide increase in dental disorders. Additionally, initiatives by government and private sectors to educate healthcare providers and patients on teledentistry's benefits have further cemented its acceptance.

A significant driver of teledentistry market expansion is the demand to reduce dental care expenses. By diminishing the need for physical office visits, teledentistry lowers overhead costs for dental practices and makes dental services more financially accessible. Teledentistry's benefits-like instant access to consultations, reduced reliance on costly emergency room visits, and early problem detection-lead to more affordable treatments and enhanced patient outcomes.

The overall teledentistry industry segmented based on component, application, end-user, and region.

In 2023, the teledentistry market from software segment is projected to command a valuation of USD 736.6 million. The segment's progress is driven by the incorporation of sophisticated AI algorithms and machine learning into teledentistry software. These advancements enable automated diagnoses, treatment planning, and predictive analytics, enhancing the precision and efficiency of dental care. Additionally, supportive government regulations and policies championing telehealth services, including teledentistry, have further propelled the software segment's expansion. The launch of intuitive interfaces and mobile applications, promoting personalized patient engagement and boosting satisfaction and loyalty, has also spurred the demand for teledentistry software.

Forecasted to hit USD 3.2 billion by 2032, the teledentistry market from orthodontics segment is witnessing a surge. This progression is largely attributed to heightened awareness and concern for aesthetic appearances, driving the demand for orthodontic treatments. Teledentistry's provision for remote consultations and follow-ups diminishes the frequency of in-person visits, a convenience especially beneficial for regular orthodontic monitoring. Furthermore, by reducing the need for physical office space and associated overheads, teledentistry makes orthodontic care more affordable and accessible.

North America, commanding a 44.6% share of the global teledentistry market in 2023, is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. The region's robust telecommunication infrastructure, characterized by widespread high-speed internet and advanced mobile networks, underpins its thriving industry. Furthermore, North America's proactive regulatory environment, which champions telehealth services-including teledentistry-coupled with ongoing policy refinements by U.S. and Canadian regulatory bodies, positions the region favorably for continued business expansion.

Major players in teledentistry market include Acteon Group, Align Technology, Inc., Dentulu, Inc., Denteractive Solutions Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MouthWatch, LLC, quip (Toothpic), SmileDirectClub, Smile Virtual LLC, Straight Teeth Direct, Teledentix and Virtudent, Inc. among others.

