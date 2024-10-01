Mickey Thompson Introduces Four New Wheel Styles, Targeting Both Vintage And Modern Trucks, Jeeps And Suvs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOW, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is launching four new truck and SUV wheel styles. The product line-up ranges from throwback styles to fresh takes on classic looks with sizes that fit both vintage and modern trucks, Jeeps and SUVs.

"Enthusiasts have relied on Mickey Thompson tires and wheels to conquer racetracks, rugged off-road trails, and everything in between – with confidence and head-turning style," said Matt

Arko, General Manager at Mickey Thompson. "These new wheel styles pair perfectly with our Baja Boss® or Baja Legend®

tires.

We are confident these new wheel styles will inspire consumers to modify their vehicles or custom builds in a way that helps them stand out from the crowd."

Ranging in sizes from 17" – 20" rim diameters, these four new styles are available in a variety of finishes, including polished, satin bronze and satin black. Two of the styles, the MT Classic Pro and MT Canyon Pro, feature a simulated beadlock profile, complete with 5/8" zinc bolts. And all four styles offer modern profile caps.

Building on Mickey Thompson's storied history in both tires and wheels, the MT Canyon and MT Canyon Pro wheel designs are throwbacks to the brand's 1970s designs. "Whenever we bring a new Mickey Thompson product to market, we work to ensure that we're paying homage to our brand and what it stands for: authenticity, innovation and podium-worthy performance. Our MT Canyon and MT Canyon Pro styles epitomize this commitment to our namesake and our brand, paying homage to some of the first wheels we brought to market," commented Blake Warner, Channel Manager, Wheels.

For more information on the new MT wheels, as well as all of Mickey Thompson's products, visit

or contact your local Mickey Thompson authorized retailer.

For wheel images please download

About Mickey Thompson:

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels offers performance, racing and off-road tires and wheels. Headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA, the company was founded in 1963 by Mickey Thompson and Gene McMannis. Today, Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels markets their products globally, empowering automotive enthusiasts, competitive racers, and weekend warriors to stand out and Defy Limits – just as Mickey Thompson did throughout his lifetime. For more information about Mickey Thompson and its products, go to .

SOURCE Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

